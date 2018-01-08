

Codi Wilson , CTV News Toronto





A power outage in the Toronto’s east end has caused a major subway disruption on Line 2 this morning.

TTC spokesperson Brad Ross said trains are not running between Broadview and Woodbine stations due to “significant power supply issues” along the subway line.

Shuttle buses will run between the two stations and Ross said subway service will operate between Woodbine and Kennedy stations.

He added that trains from Line 1 will assist in the west end of Line 2.

Toronto Hydro says the outage is in the area bounded by Eglinton Avenue East, Lake Shore Boulevard, Yonge Street, and Victoria Park Avenue.

The outage, Toronto Hydro says, is due to a loss of power supply from Hydro One.

It is unclear when power will be restored and when the TTC will resume normal operations.