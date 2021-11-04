A vehicle that burst into flames on the Don Valley Parkway is causing major traffic delays for motorists.

According to the Toronto police, the car fire occurred in the northbound lanes near Lake Shore Boulevard.

Both northbound and southbound lanes were closed but have since begun to reopen.

Police said in a tweet just before 6 p.m. that the fire had been extinguished.

Motorists are being warned to expect delays and consider alternate routes.

There were no injuries, police said.

More to come.