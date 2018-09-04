

TORONTO - As students return to class today, a major teachers union is planning to outline its next steps regarding the Ontario government's repeal of the province's sex-education curriculum.

Ontario's Progressive Conservative government has warned there will be consequences for teachers who use the modernized version of the lesson plan introduced by the Liberals in 2015.

That plan included warnings about online bullying and sexting, but opponents objected to parts addressing same-sex marriage, gender identity and masturbation.

The province has set up a website where parents can report any concerns about teachers not using the government's "revised interim curriculum."

The president of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario has slammed the move as a blatant attack on the professional judgement of teachers.

Sam Hammond says abandoning the updated curriculum in favour of an older one risks putting student safety and human rights at risk.