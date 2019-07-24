

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





Police have closed the collector lanes on Highway 401 near Victoria Park after a van crashed into the guardrail.

Authorities were called to the crash scene just before 11 a.m. and found the driver of the van unresponsive.

The Ontario Provincial Police are warning drivers to stay in the express lanes near the area to avoid delays.

There is no word yet on when the lanes will reopen.

More to come.