Major change made for campers at popular Ontario Provincial Parks in 2023
Campers used to being able to book three-week trips at an Ontario provincial park may have to adjust their plans this summer.
Starting in 2023, the maximum length a group can stay at some of the busiest Ontario parks will be reduced from 23 nights to seven of 14 nights between the Canada Day and Labour Day long weekends.
The new rules do not apply to backcountry and roofed accommodations.
The change was announced in a letter sent to park users on Monday.
“With reservations on the rise, it has become more difficult for people to make reservations at some of our busier parks,” the letter says. “Reducing the maximum length of stay at select parks will provide more people with the chance to camp and experience Ontario’s Parks.”
Over the last two years, demand for campsites in Ontario has increased drastically. Some experts attributed this to the public health measures put in place during the pandemic, in which residents were being urged to stay home except for essential reasons.
Sites at campgrounds started to fill up months earlier than normal. Some campers even started mass-booking sites, only to cancel or reschedule them at a later date. Residents noted that some of these permits were resold on sites like Kijiji.
In August 2021, the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks vowed to clamp down on campers reselling sites for profit.
Ontario Parks says that camping has grown steadily over the last several years, from 4.3 million campers in 2014 to 6.6 million campers in 2021.
The maximum length changes only apply to select parks, but most appear to be popular and busy destinations.
There also may be flexibility for longer stays for trips that overlap with the two long weekends.
Here is a full list of Ontario parks that will be changing their maximum length policies:
Parks where campers can book for a maximum of seven nights during peak summer:
- Algonquin
- Bon Echo
- Killbear
- Pinery
- Sandbanks
Parks where campers can book for a maximum of 14 nights during peak summer:
- Arrowhead
- Awenda
- Balsam Lake
- Bass Lake
- Blue Lake
- Bonnechere
- Charleston Lake
- Chutes
- Craigleith
- Darlington
- Driftwood
- Earl Rowe
- Emily
- Esker Lakes
- Fairbank
- Finlayson Point
- Fitzroy
- Fushimi Lake
- Grundy Lake
- Halfway Lake
- Inverhuron
- Ivanhoe Lake
- Kap-Kig-Iwan
- Kettle Lakes
- Killarney
- Lake St. Peter
- Lake Superior
- Long Point
- MacGregor Point
- Mara
- Marten River
- McRae Point
- Mikisew
- Mississagi
- Murphys Point
- Nagagamisis
- Neys
- Oastler Lake
- Pancake Bay
- Point Farms
- Port Burwell
- Presqu’ile
- Quetico
- Rainbow Falls
- Rene Brunelle
- Restoule
- Rideau River
- Rock Point
- Rondeau
- Rushing River
- Samuel de Champlain
- Sauble Falls
- Selkirk
- Sharbot Lake
- Sibbald Point
- Silent Lake
- Silver Lake
- Six Mile Lake
- Sleeping Giant
- Sturgeon Bay
- Turkey Point
- Wheatley
- Windy Lake
The maximum length of stay remains 23 nights for all other provincial parks
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How much did the 'Freedom Convoy' cost the city of Ottawa?
A City of Ottawa report submitted as part of the national inquiry into the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act is shedding new light on how much this winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests cost the nation’s capital, and quantified some of the impact on residents during the weeks-long occupation.
NDP 'Greedflation' motion calling for grocery pricing probe gets unanimous support from MPs
An NDP motion calling on the federal government to take steps to tackle 'greedflation,' and investigate grocery chain profits, received unanimous support from MPs on Monday.
Canada sanctions Russian entities over disinformation, including TV channel, actors
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has announced more sanctions on Russian entities.
Most consumers and businesses expect recession: Bank of Canada
New surveys from the Bank of Canada show most consumers and businesses expect Canada to enter a recession, though their views on inflation in the short run are diverging.
Early warnings, blast assessments, jurisdictional skirmishes: What the commission heard from a top Ottawa official
Ottawa City Manager Steve Kanellakos testified before the Public Order Emergency Commission on Oct. 17, as public hearings continued into the invocation of the Emergencies Act to end the 'Freedom Convoy' protests. Here are some highlights from his testimony and the documents referenced during his hearing.
BA.2.75.2: new Omicron subvariant can evade nearly all protective antibodies: study
A new study from Sweden suggests the world could be in for a dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases this winter due to new mutations creating variants that could avoid immunity from vaccines or previous infections.
Ontario education workers in legal strike position on Nov. 3
A union representing about 55,000 Ontario education workers, such as custodians, early childhood educators and administration staff, says it will be in a legal strike position as of Nov. 3.
No Name brand product prices frozen until end of January 2023
Canada's biggest grocer is freezing prices on all its No Name products until next year as double-digit food inflation sends grocery bills spiralling.
Slain Granby, Que. girl's mother and grandparents file $3M lawsuit
The family of a seven-year-old girl who was killed in 2019 is suing the provincial youth protection authority and the local school board for $3 million, seeking accountability for failing to act in the child's disturbing death.
Montreal
-
Slain Granby, Que. girl's mother and grandparents file $3M lawsuit
The family of a seven-year-old girl who was killed in 2019 is suing the provincial youth protection authority and the local school board for $3 million, seeking accountability for failing to act in the child's disturbing death.
-
PQ leader insists he won't swear oath to King before taking office
Parti Quebecois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon says he believes he can sit in the legislature without swearing an oath to the King, even if the secretary general of the legislature says otherwise.
-
Quebec City police officer charged with assault
Quebec's police watchdog announced Monday that assault charges have been laid against a Quebec City police officer following two investigations into police operations last year.
London
-
‘Pay rent or buy food?’: People living in poverty having to make tough choices
As she walks through a St. Thomas, Ont. grocery store, Elizabeth Windover needs to be disciplined on a tight budget.
-
Cat attacks have pet owners on edge in Mount Brydges
Cat owners in Mount Brydges are concerned after several reports of animals being attacked including the use of spring traps.
-
Municipal election now in the homestretch
Voters have just one week to decide who they’re voting for, but many haven’t found time to look into how or where to vote, never mind the candidates’ platforms.
Kitchener
-
Hold and secure lifted at Waterloo school, investigation is ongoing
The hold and secure at Waterloo Collegiate Institute in Waterloo has been lifted, according to Waterloo regional police.
-
One dead, four injured in crash southwest of Guelph
OPP are investigating a serious crash, southwest of Guelph, that killed one person and left four others injured.
-
Brantford man arrested after spitting on officer and vehicle fire
A 28-year-old Brantford man allegedly spat on an officer as he was being arrested following reports of an erratic driver and a vehicle fire.
Northern Ontario
-
Winter weather travel advisory, up to 20 cm of snow in parts
Snow is on the way, Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory for several communities in northern Ontario on Monday. Here is where the snow is expected to fall and how much.
-
Police issue public safety announcement for Sagamok residents
The Anishinabek Police Service has issued a public safety announcement for Sagamok residents. According to police, Ian Nahmiwan is at large in the First Nation community west of Greater Sudbury in the Algoma District and may be armed.
-
Video of brazen, daytime porch pirate in Sudbury gaining attention on social media
A woman who lives in the Hanmer area of Greater Sudbury is warning others after her package was stolen from her front door in broad daylight.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | City of Ottawa followed police lead on 'Freedom Convoy' response: city manager
Ottawa's city manager told the inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act that police were in charge of the response to the 'Freedom Convoy,' and the city followed the force's lead.
-
Parliament security took issue with city moving convoy trucks near Parliament Hill
The parliamentary security force took issue with the City of Ottawa's plan to move "Freedom Convoy" protesters' semi-trucks out of residential neighbourhoods and onto the street in front of Parliament Hill, according to evidence released through a public inquiry on Monday.
-
Nokia to transform 26-acre Kanata campus
Three levels of government are planning to pitch in more than $70 million for a massive expansion of Nokia’s Kanata campus.
Windsor
-
County of Essex declares local emergency over ambulance offload delays
The County of Essex has declared a local emergency in response to persistent ambulance offload delays.
-
Windsor votes: Mayoral candidates make their pitch
Mayoral candidates make their pitch of top priorities for Windsor in the municipal election.
-
RCMP redacts identity of officers involved in dismantling Windsor blockade
According to a report by The Canadian Press, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police was asked to provide details about officers involved in helping to reopen the Ambassador Bridge after a blockade on the Windsor side of the border.
Barrie
-
Outpouring of support as first responders cope with deaths of two officers
The community is rallying around its police service, still in shock and mourning the deaths of Const. Morgan Russell and Const. Devon Northrup, who were killed Tuesday in a house in Innisfil, Ont. while answering a call about a disturbance.
-
Barrie GO train service replaced with buses for two weekends this fall
Train service on the Barrie GO line will be replaced with buses for two weekends this fall while work continues along the Barrie line.
-
Horseshoe Resort invests $2.5 million to improve ski season
Skiers and snowboarders anxious to hit the slopes this season will notice significant improvements at Horseshoe Resort.
Atlantic
-
Man facing charges after Sunday afternoon police chase, collision in Halifax neighbourhood
Halifax Regional Police say a man is facing charges after a police chase in a quiet Armdale neighbourhood led to a collision and left two officers injured.
-
N.S. reports decrease in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths for September in monthly report
Nova Scotia is reporting a decrease in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths for the month of September, compared to August, according to the provincial government’s monthly COVID-19 summary.
-
Kalin’s Call: Mild weather gives way to rain
The current stretch of mild October weather in the Maritimes will turn soggy as we move into and through the middle of the week.
Calgary
-
Loblaw freezes prices on No Name products as consumers struggle with rising cost of living
Canadian grocery giant Loblaw announced a roughly three-month price freeze on its No Name products in response to consumers rethinking their buying habits.
-
'Fargo' season 5, starring Jon Hamm, begins shooting in Calgary area
'Fargo' show began shooting in Calgary and the surrounding areas on Monday.
-
Dayhome operator charged with 2nd-degree murder in Alberta infant's death
A dayhome operator has been charged with the second-degree murder of a seven-month-old Alberta boy. Charges against Kyra Renee Backs, 29, were announced by Mounties on Monday.
Winnipeg
-
Weekend crash turns fatal after woman dies in hospital
An 81-year-old woman who was taken to hospital following a crash Sunday morning has died from her injuries according to police.
-
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Portage Avenue: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service is looking for information on a fatal crash on Portage Avenue on Sunday that left a 24-year-old woman dead.
-
Woman found dead, man still missing in search for missing boaters: Manitoba RCMP
A woman was found dead and a man remains missing after a boat was found submerged in a Manitoba Lake.
Vancouver
-
'RV pad' in Vancouver driveway renting for $850/month
An "RV Pad" in a residential neighbourhood in Vancouver is being advertised for rent at $850 per month.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man dead after shooting at golf course on Vancouver's west side
Homicide investigators are calling on witnesses to come forward after a man was gunned down in broad daylight at a golf course on Vancouver's west side Monday morning.
-
Logistics unclear on Vancouver mayor-elect's plan to hire dozens of police officers, nurses
Vancouver mayor-elect Ken Sim says his priority during his transition to office is to focus on his promise to hire more police officers and mental-health nurses, but many questions remain about the operational details of that plan.
Edmonton
-
Dayhome operator charged with 2nd-degree murder in Alberta infant's death
A dayhome operator has been charged with the second-degree murder of a seven-month-old Alberta boy. Charges against Kyra Renee Backs, 29, were announced by Mounties on Monday.
-
NDP calling on Smith to apologize for 'tone deaf' and 'cruel' comments on Ukraine war
Alberta’s Opposition NDP says Premier Danielle Smith needs to apologize for her remarks on the Russia-Ukraine war. Opposition critic Sarah Hoffman was referring to comments made by Smith earlier this year in which Smith urges Ukraine to accept neutrality, even as its people were fighting and dying in the Russian invasion.
-
Skinner to start against Buffalo as Oilers try to stop falling behind early
It wasn't the way Stuart Skinner wanted to start his season, but he came in and did his job anyway.