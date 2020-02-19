TORONTO -- Mothers Against Drunk Driving Canada has joined those criticizing the Ontario government’s new licence plate design, calling the “night-time visibility issues” a “serious concern.”

“The ability to clearly see the licence plates is obviously crucial if people need to call police to report suspected impaired drivers, or other dangerous drivers,” MADD Canada said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The province first confirmed they were looking into reports that the new licence plates were difficult to read at night on Monday.

One day later, Minister of Government Consumer Services Lisa Thompson said the new blue and white plates, which hit the roads earlier this month, are “actually very readable.”

“We have gone through a rigorous testing program with our stakeholders to ensure that the new plates for Ontario are durable, are absolutely reflecting the key information that people need to be seeing,” she told reporters on Tuesday.

When asked about a number of social media posts from earlier in the week appearing to show the plates being almost impossible to read when light is reflected onto them in darkness, she said “with any issue, we receive feedback and we take it back.”

“But, I can assure you that we have been exhaustive with our testing,” she reiterated. “We are confident in the plate that has been presented. They work – but as with any issue I’m sure you can appreciate, we welcome feedback.”

Here’s what happens when you shine some light on it. #onpoli pic.twitter.com/J3zMUSkrdP — Colin D'Mello CTVNews (@ColinDMello) February 17, 2020

Among those criticizing the plates is NDP MPP and Infrastructure and Transportation Critic Jennifer French. She addressed the issue during Question Period on Tuesday.

She said the plates were “weirdly reflective” when light shines on them.

“The whole plate glows and letters and numbers cannot be read with the naked human eye.”

Has anyone else noticed that the newly designed @ONgov license plates are totally unreadable from distance at night? Submitted screen grab taken from a 1080P dash camera. Could be an issue for GTA police forces in the future. pic.twitter.com/EN4hvoTYBL — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) February 15, 2020

As well, on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police said the group has been hearing from front-line officers and concerned citizens about the possibly defective plates.

Ok, this was taken off duty in a relatively well lit parking lot with my headlights on. Did anyone consult with police before designing and manufacturing the new Ontario licence plates? They’re virtuallly unreadable at night. pic.twitter.com/CoLxnp3iTQ — Sgt Steve Koopman (@SgtKoopman) February 16, 2020

“Some officers are surprised and have been taking photos, saying this is what they’re looking at,” Joe Couto said. “It shows very clearly that, especially at night, there may be some visibility issues.”

On Wednesday, MADD Canada echoed these concerns and said they join “those asking the Government of Ontario to review the visibility of these new plates at night.”