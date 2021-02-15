TORONTO -- Two residents of Ajax, Ont. are facing a number of charges after drugs, cash, a firearm and a luxury vehicle were seized following a drug investigation in the city, police say.

In a news release, police said that on Feb. 12 Durham Regional Police’s West Division Community Response Team executed a search warrant as part of an ongoing investigation at a residence on Sullivan Drive.

Police said that during the execution of the search warrant, investigators seized roughly $35,000 in cash, $32,000 in cocaine and crack cocaine, a 2017 black Audi S6Q as well as a loaded firearm with an overcapacity magazine.

As a result, Kayasha Bagnaut, 27, Michael Fraser, 37, both residents of Sullivan Drive in Ajax, are facing charges including, possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited firearm knowing it’s possession is unauthorized and careless storage of a firearm.

Both were held for bail hearings, police added.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the investigation to contact them or Crime Stoppers.