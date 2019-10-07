

TORONTO -- Kyle Lowry has signed a one-year, US$31-million extension with the Toronto Raptors, according to a U.S. media report.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report on the deal.

The 33-year-old Lowry, a five-time NBA all-star, was slated to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2019-20 season before agreeing on the extension.

Lowry, who came to the Raptors in a trade with the Houston Rockets in 2012, was one of the key players on Toronto's run to its first NBA title last year.

The Philadelphia native averaged 14.2 points and 8.7 assists in 65 regular-season games last season.

His stats were better in the playoffs in many key categories. He shot 44.0 per cent from the field (Lowry was 41.1 in the regular season) and averaged 15 points in 24 playoff games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2019.