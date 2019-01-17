

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Raptors got some good news Thursday with star point guard Kyle Lowry and C.J. Miles both pronounced fit to play against the Phoenix Suns.

Toronto said earlier in the day that Lowry, Kawhi Leonard and OG Anunoby would join centre Jonas Valanciunas, who is recovering from thumb surgery, on the sidelines for Thursday's game.

Lowry and Leonard were said to be kept out for rest purposes. Miles had been listed as questionable with a sore hip.

But head coach Nick Nurse said immediately prior to the game that Lowry would play.

"He just felt like he was ready to go and felt like he wanted to go," said Nurse.

Toronto, which lost 117-108 in Boston on Wednesday night, has routinely sat Leonard for one half of back-to-back games. Lowry only recently returned from a back injury.

Nurse said the back was doing well.

"The other thing is Kyle's a super-competitive dude," he added. "He's pissed off we lost that game (Wednesday) night and he wants to get out there and get this thing turned back around."

Anunoby, who like Miles missed the game in Boston, is out for personal reasons.

Toronto started Lowry, Fred VanVleet, Danny Green, Pascal Siakam and Serge Ibaka.