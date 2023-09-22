Lottery ticket purchased in Toronto worth $1 million about to expire

A lottery ticket worth $1 million purchased in west Toronto last year is about to expire.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said in a news release issued Friday that the winning ticket purchased in Etobicoke is tied to the Oct. 7 2022 Lotto Max draw.

The Maxmillions prize-winning numbers were 05, 07, 09, 10, 21, 34, 39 and the ticket holder has two weeks left to claim their prize, the OLG said.

If the prize is not claimed in that time, the money will be returned to players through future bonus games or promotions.

“If you believe you bought the winning ticket, or lost it, please be prepared to provide specific details including where and when your ticket was purchased when calling OLG Customer Care at 1-800-387-0098,” the OLG said.