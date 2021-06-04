Advertisement
Looking to rent in Toronto? Here are the cheapest and most expensive neighbourhoods by average rental price
Houses and shops in Kensington in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Courtesy of Deymos/Dreamstime)
TORONTO -- A new report released on rental trends in the Greater Toronto Area has released a ranking of each neighbourhood showing the cheapest monthly rental prices to the highest.
The report, released by Bullpen Research & Consulting and TorontoRentals.com, ranks each Toronto neighbourhood by average rental price, annual change in average rent, and average rent per square foot of all property types using listings data from TorontoRentals.com.
While rental prices across the city declined steadily over the course of 2020, many parts of the city are beginning to see a stabilization in prices.
Currently, 14 neighbourhoods in Toronto have average rental prices higher than $2,000 a month.
According to the report, the neighbourhood with the most expensive average monthly rental price this year was Rosedale-Moore Park at $2,308, down 14 per cent from the first four months of 2020.
While Rosedale-Moore Park may have topped the list, the average square footage of each rental unit was 769 square-feet.
Palmerston-Little Italy and Dufferin Grove took the second and third spots, with monthly average rental prices of $2,235 and $2,203, respectively.
The area that saw the smallest decline in rental costs was High Park North, with a decline of three per cent, while the Yonge St. and St Clair Ave. neighbourhood saw the highest decline — a 39 per cent decrease.