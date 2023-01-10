Long-term disability denied? 3 things employees need to do
Sponsored by:
Long-term disability (LTD) coverage is supposed to give Canadians peace of mind financially if they can’t work due to an illness or permanent injury. Unfortunately, that’s not always the case.
Lior Samfiru, an employment lawyer and co-founding partner of Toronto-based Samfiru Tumarkin LLP, claims that insurance companies often incorrectly deny legitimate LTD claims.
“My firm has seen this happen so many times and it always breaks our hearts,” says Samfiru, who appears weekly on CP24’s Ask a Lawyer.
“Insurers will argue that you aren’t disabled enough to be off work, so they will turn down your LTD claim or cut off your disability benefits. However, if your doctor says you can’t work due to your condition, that should be enough.”
He adds it’s very important for claimants to understand that the insurance company’s decision isn’t final in many cases.
If your LTD claim is denied, don’t panic. Here are three things you need to do:
Get the insurance company’s decision in writing
Once your LTD claim has been turned down, Samfiru says it’s very important that you request a denial letter from your insurer.
“Not only will this document explain why your claim was denied, it should also outline how you can appeal the decision as well as the two-year window you have to pursue a legal claim.”
In some cases, insurance companies will try to explain over the phone why you were denied LTD benefits.
“Before the call ends, make it very clear to your insurer that you would still like a written version of their decision by mail or email,” Samfiru adds.
“Even before you receive the denial letter, contact us for free legal advice immediately. Do not waste any time. My firm can identify the mistakes that the insurance company made when denying your disability benefits and walk you through your legal options.”
Skip the appeals process and file a legal claim
After your LTD claim has been denied, you will likely receive an invitation to appeal the insurance company's decision.
However, Samfiru says employees are much better off filing a legal claim instead.
“Appeals almost always fail in our experience because the process is typically handled by the same insurer that refused to provide you with disability benefits in the first place. This system appears to be designed to frustrate claimants and run out the clock on the two-year window that you have to take legal action after your claim has been denied.”
He adds that once the two years are up, the insurance company may not have to provide you with disability benefits and you may not be able to file a legal claim to get the money you are owed.
“That’s why it’s so important for employees to contact a lawyer as soon as their LTD claim is turned down, and even if they are told that their benefits will stop on a specific date in the future. Even if you already appealed, my firm can help you determine, for free, if you can still take legal action – as long as it’s been less than two years since the denial.”
Speak to an employment lawyer if you lose your job after being denied LTD
After learning that the insurance company has denied your claim for disability benefits, your employer may decide to end your employment.
Samfiru says that companies often make this choice either because they think the employee is being dishonest about their medical condition, or they simply want to avoid the responsibility of accommodating someone’s injury or illness.
“Your employer can’t ignore your doctor’s assessment that you are unable to work, regardless of the insurance company’s decision,” says Samfiru.
“I will never forget a call I received from a 52-year-old employee who received a termination letter from his boss after his long-term disability benefits were denied following an accident,” Samfiru says. “He was completely shocked after his insurance provider turned its back on him and his employer told him that they were letting him go because he couldn’t work due to his medical condition.”
It is illegal for employers in Canada to fire someone for discriminatory reasons, including physical or psychological medical issues. Companies are also have a legal duty to accommodate non-unionized staff who experience difficulty fulfilling their role. A business might have to change an employee’s duties, provide someone to help them complete tasks or modify their shifts - even if it makes things difficult for the employer.
If you are fired or let go for any reason, or believe that your company didn’t provide proper accommodation, Samfiru recommends that you contact an experienced employment lawyer immediately before accepting a severance offer.
“Once you sign back a termination package, you throw away your right to get the pay that you are legally entitled to,” notes Samfiru. “Employers often add a deadline as a pressure tactic. They want you to accept a severance payment that may be tens of thousands of dollars less than what you should receive.
For nearly two decades, Samfiru Tumarkin LLP has been helping non-unionized employees in Ontario, Alberta and B.C. that are dismissed without the proper amount of pay - also known as a wrongful dismissal.
“We can secure your full severance package - which can be as much as 24 months' pay,” adds Samfiru. “Our team can also pursue human rights damages and take on the insurance company on your behalf to get the compensation that you are legally owed.”
Contact employment lawyer Lior Samfiru, co-founding partner at Samfiru Tumarkin LLP, to get the advice and compensation you need by calling 1-888-861-4555, emailing Ask@EmploymentLawyer.ca or filling out an online contact form.
His law firm specializes in employment law in Ontario, Alberta and B.C., and long-term disability claims across Canada.
Discover your rights by watching Lior on Ask a Lawyer every Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. on CP24 or listening to the Employment Law Show on NEWSTALK 1010 every Sunday at 1 p.m.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | Girl Guides of Canada announces new name for Brownies
The Girl Guides of Canada has renamed its Brownies branch the 'Embers.' The organization says the previous name dissuaded some racialized girls and women from joining the outdoor adventure and activity group.
BREAKING | Flight disruptions cascade across U.S. after computer outage
Thousands of flight delays and cancellations rippled across the U.S. early Wednesday after computer outage led to a grounding order for all departing aircraft by the Federal Aviation Administration.
Parents 'in disbelief' after ISIS flag sent out by Toronto school principal in email
An email by the principal of a downtown Toronto elementary school to commemorate Somali Heritage Month and Islamic Heritage Month, sent out to hundreds of families, included an image of the ISIS flag.
'She is alive': Sister of abducted Ont. woman says family is still hopeful 1 year later
The family of a woman who was snatched from a home in Wasaga Beach, Ont., nearly one year ago is still hopeful Elnaz Hajtamiri is still alive as the anniversary of abduction approaches.
Vancouver Island may have been catalyst for Harry and Meghan's withdrawal from Royal Family
Prince Harry released his in-depth memoir "Spare" on Tuesday, and Vancouver Island plays a memorable role in the tale.
Woman air lifted to Toronto hospital after 'catastrophic' water slide accident in Dominican Republic
An Ontario woman who suffered a 'catastrophic' accident on a water slide in the Dominican Republic that left her paralyzed and stuck abroad for two weeks has been transported to a Toronto hospital by air ambulance.
Canada, U.S. officials to increase Nexus enrollment interview appointments as backlogs persist
In an effort to mitigate the backlog of Nexus applicants awaiting interviews, Public Safety Canada and U.S. Department of Homeland Security have announced that applicants will now have more opportunities to complete interviews, with extended hours of service and allowing applicants to complete interviews near Canadian airports.
Less than 2 per cent of the Canadian Blood Services stem cell donor registry are Black. Why?
Diverse blood donations are needed in Canada so stem cell matches can be made, but previous policies banning some Black people from donating led to mistrust in racialized communities, an expert explains.
6 stabbed in Paris train station, attacker shot by police
An attacker wounded six people in an unprovoked blade attack in Paris' busy Gare du Nord train station Wednesday morning before being shot and wounded by police, France's interior minister said, praising the swift intervention of police for helping prevent any fatalities.
Montreal
-
Victim's family seeking answers more than one month after fatal West Island apartment fire
Residents of a West Island high-rise, who are still mourning a beloved 93-year-old neighbour who died after a fire, are raising concerns about the time it took for first responders to be called.
-
Crown opens case against Quebec man accused of kidnapping N.Y. couple
The Quebec man accused of kidnapping a couple in their 70s from New York state was back in court Tuesday for the start of his trial.
-
Veteran CF Montreal forward Kei Kamara asks to be traded
Veteran CF Montreal forward Kei Kamara has asked his team’s management to trade him. The 38-year-old striker announced the request on social media early Wednesday morning.
London
-
Do you recognize this woman? Sarnia police searching for suspect
Sarnia police are asking for the public’s help to identify a person in relation to a gas bar robbery. Around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a bas bar in the 1600 block of London Line for a robbery that was just reported to have taken place.
-
'Active incident' in St. Thomas
St. Thomas police are warning of an “active incident” in the area of Aldborough Avenue. According to a social media post, there is a heavy police presence between Massey Drive and Leger Avenue.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Girl Guides of Canada announces new name for Brownies
The Girl Guides of Canada has renamed its Brownies branch the 'Embers.' The organization says the previous name dissuaded some racialized girls and women from joining the outdoor adventure and activity group.
Kitchener
-
'The nightmare will never be over': Driver sentenced, family reacts in tragic double-fatal crash
The driver charged in a horrific crash that killed two children in 2021 was sentenced on Tuesday, after emotional victim impact statements were read in court.
-
Kraken concern: Waterloo-Wellington public health experts weigh in on new sub-variant
The latest offshoot of the virus that causes COVID-19 is cause for caution, according to public health experts — and it has a fitting nickname to go along with that message.
-
Staff at Kitchener youth homeless shelter alarmed over dramatic increase in unwanted visitors
Staff at the region of Waterloo’s only youth homeless shelter are concerned after they said there were 22 incidents of unwanted adults on their property in the month of December.
Northern Ontario
-
Power out after fire at downtown Sudbury mall
The power is being restored to parts of the Sudbury downtown core after a fire at the Elm Place mall downtown, formally known as the Rainbow Centre, Wednesday morning.
-
U.S. considers gas stove ban due to 'hidden hazard.' Will Canada follow?
Many Canadians use gas stoves for cooking but a federal agency in the United States is raising concerns about how safe they are, calling them a 'hidden hazard.'
-
Elliot Lake city council responds to mayor's removal
Business will continue without disruption despite a judge's ruling removing the mayor of Elliot Lake from office, the city says.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa airport warns passengers to check flight status as U.S. flights grounded
The Ottawa airport is warning passengers to check their flight status as a computer outage caused flights in the U.S. to be grounded Wednesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Flight disruptions cascade across U.S. after computer outage
Thousands of flight delays and cancellations rippled across the U.S. early Wednesday after computer outage led to a grounding order for all departing aircraft by the Federal Aviation Administration.
-
Late start to ice clearing contributed to LRT disruption, but no idea why trains stopped
A late start to launching trains equipped with ice-clearing devices might have contributed to the six-day delay seen on Ottawa's Confederation Line LRT, but the root cause of what stopped two trains during a freezing rain shower last week remains unknown.
Windsor
-
Masked man arrested after bank robbery in Chatham
A 29-year-old man has been charged after a bank robbery in Chatham.
-
Essex County OPP warn of black ice
OPP in Essex County are reporting multiple collisions due to black ice. According to a social media post, officers have responded to multiple collisions across the county.
-
Two people taken to hospital after crash in Amherstburg
A section of Howard Avenue in Amherstburg has reopened after a collision.
Barrie
-
School bus cancellations and delays by board
See current school bus cancellations by school board from across the region.
-
Inquest into 2018 Oro-Medonte quarry death reveals 'hidden hazard' in old rock crusher
The inquest into a workplace death at an Oro-Medonte quarry in 2018 wrapped Tuesday with an engineering consultant's witness testimony about the "hidden hazard" that resulted in Michael Pridham's death.
-
Anne Street North bridge remains closed until mid-summer
The Ministry of Transportation states that the new Anne Street North bridge construction will extend the closure between Edgehill Drive and Donald Street until next summer.
Atlantic
-
Seeking solutions: Nova Scotia woman's ER death prompts health-care debate
The death of a mother at a Nova Scotia hospital following an hours-long wait in the emergency room is sparking debate about what changes need to be made to prevent a future tragedy.
-
'Incredibly sad tragedy': N.S. premier reacts to woman's ER death, speaks on status of health-care system
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is calling the recent death of a 37-year-old woman in an Amherst, N.S., hospital an "incredibly sad tragedy."
-
N.S. government says no legal action over social media post on woman's hospital death
Nova Scotia's Justice Department said Tuesday it won't pursue legal action against a politician who posted information about a woman who died in hospital after a seven-hour wait for a doctor.
Calgary
-
Calgary flights delayed in U.S. as systems outage ground thousands of flights
If you're getting onto a flight Wednesday, you should check your flight status before you leave because a system outage is delaying flights, including here in Calgary.
-
Canada, U.S. officials to increase Nexus enrollment interview appointments as backlogs persist
In an effort to mitigate the backlog of Nexus applicants awaiting interviews, Public Safety Canada and U.S. Department of Homeland Security have announced that applicants will now have more opportunities to complete interviews, with extended hours of service and allowing applicants to complete interviews near Canadian airports.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Kevin Stanfield's forecast: Calgary’s cool one – chinook coming Thursday
Warm, west wind returns tomorrow for Calgary.
Winnipeg
-
Man's death at rural Manitoba railway crossing prompts calls for safety changes
The death of a man killed in a weekend train collision has prompted calls for more safety features at rural railway crossings.
-
New Flyer lays off 30 workers from Winnipeg facilities
About 30 workers were laid off from the New Flyer facilities in Winnipeg.
-
FAA system outage impacting flights at Winnipeg airport
A computer outage at the Federation Aviation Administration (FAA) is causing flight delays in the United States on Wednesday, and is having an impact on departures at the Winnipeg airport
Vancouver
-
Teck Metals fined $2.2M for 2019 effluent spill into Columbia River
Environment and Climate Change Canada says Teck Metals Ltd., a subsidiary of Teck Resources Ltd., has been ordered to pay $2.2 million in federal and provincial fines for an effluent spill into the Columbia River.
-
Police officer killed in B.C. avalanche ID'd as 43-year-old husband, father
The Nelson, B.C., police officer killed in an avalanche Monday has been identified as Wade Tittemore, 43-year-old constable who had a wife and two sons.
-
Family members found dead in Surrey, B.C., home were 'happy with their life,' neighbour says
The three family members found dead inside their Surrey, B.C., home this week ran a tutoring business together, according to their stunned neighbours.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Flight disruptions cascade across U.S. after computer outage
Thousands of flight delays and cancellations rippled across the U.S. early Wednesday after computer outage led to a grounding order for all departing aircraft by the Federal Aviation Administration.
-
Pet owner shocked when cat comes home with an arrow through his side
An Edmonton woman has warned pet owners in her neighbourhood after her two-year-old cat Milo came home with an arrow shot through his side.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Another foggy and smoggy day
It's another foggy and mild morning in the Edmonton region and across most of central and north-central Alberta.