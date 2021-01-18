TORONTO -- A long-term care home in Woodbridge, Ont., and a local hospital have agreed to a voluntary management contract.

Mackenzie Health in Richmond Hill, Ont., will provide enhanced support to Villa Leonardo Gambin, according to the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

The voluntary management contract will be in effect for 90 days as the facility grapples with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Ontario's Ministry of Health says there are 15 confirmed cases of the virus among its residents and 13 staff members.

Twenty-one residents at the home have died during the current outbreak.

The Ministry of Long-Term Care says that if necessary, the voluntary management contract can be extended beyond its initial 90-day term.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2021.