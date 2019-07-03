

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Toronto City Hall was briefly placed under a lockdown after a man with a gun was seen walking in the area on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said that officers received reports of two men walking down Elisabeth Street with a gun sometime around 2:45 p.m.

Const. David Hopkinson said that as the men were walking, one of them dropped a gun and then picked it up again. The men then continued to walk towards city hall.

A short time later, police responded to an altercation at a building in the area that involved two suspects with a similar description.

One person was taken into custody and a gun was recovered, Hopkinson said.

Investigators are still searching for a second suspect, who they say had no shoes on. Police said that the suspect is believed to have fled the area in a vehicle, possibly a taxi or an Uber.

A message was sent to all occupants at city hall asking them to stay inside the building.

“The safety of staff and visitors is our top priority. Staff are asked to stay inside City Hall until we receive further instructions from Toronto Police Service,” the message said.

Around 4:30 p.m., the lockdown order had been lifted.