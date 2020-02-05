TORONTO -- The lockdown at a Scaborough high school has been lifted following reports of multiple gun shots in the area Wednesday afternoon, police say.

Toronto police said officers responded to several reports of gunfire from behind Cedarbrae Collegiate Institute near Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue East around 1:10 p.m.

Police said they located shell casings in a parking lot as well as bullet holes in a car, but did not confirm if the vehicle was on school property. There are no reports of victims or injuries.

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) confirmed the lockdown on Twitter, noting that a police investigation is taking place in the “immediate area”. That order has since been lifted.

The TDSB had placed several other schools in the area under a hold and secure order, but that status has been lifted as well.

The suspect is still at large and is described by police as a black male aged 18 to 20 years old, standing five-foot-10 to six-foot tall. Police said the suspect was wearing a black winter toque and red sweatshirt at the time of the incident