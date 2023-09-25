Toronto

Lockdown lifted at Durham College's Whitby campus after man stabbed

Durham College’s Whitby campus is under lockdown following a Sept. 25 stabbing. Durham College’s Whitby campus is under lockdown following a Sept. 25 stabbing.

A lockdown at Durham College’s Whitby campus has been lifted after a man was stabbed late Monday afternoon.

 

Shorly before 5 p.m., Durham Regional Police announced that the campus at 1690 Champlain Ave., just north of Highway 401 and east of Thickson Road South, was under lockdown.

 

Roughly, 30 minutes later police gave the all clear.

 

In a tweet, Durham College said that while there is “no risk to the campus community,” classes have been cancelled this evening.

 

Police, meanwhile, have not identified the exact location of the stabbing.

 

They did say that the victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening. He has been taken to a local hospital.

 

The investigation is ongoing.

