Lockdown at Toronto school lifted after reports of person with a gun

Senate showdown ahead? Minister rejects some Bill C-11 amendments

After taking weeks to consider the Senate's changes to the Liberals' contentious online streaming legislation known as Bill C-11, Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez has confirmed he's rejecting several of the amendments made, prompting a potential legislative showdown.

  • Giving the middle finger is a 'God-given right,' says Quebec judge

    A Quebec court judge says Canadians have a 'God-given,' constitutionally protected right to flip off obnoxious neighbours. Judge Dennis Galiatsatos made comments in a February ruling acquitting a Montreal-area man of criminal harassment, adding that the fact the man was arrested and prosecuted at all was a bewildering injustice.

  • Quebec rolls out new measures to alleviate SAAQ backlog, long lineups

    Following days of long lineups, Quebec's automobile insurance board (SAAQ) is rolling out several new measures to reduce wait times at service centres. The changes announced Wednesday are meant to mitigate a massive backlog caused by a computer glitch during the launch of the SAAQ's new online platform.

  • London, Ont. area under special weather statement

    A special weather statement is now in effect for London-Middlesex, Essex, Sarnia-Lambton, Oxford, Simcoe-Norfolk, Haldimand, and east to Niagara. There is the potential of 10 to 15 cm of snow in the region affecting both the morning and evening commute.

  • Farm show returns to London, Ont with bumper crowd

    As soon as the doors opened, people began filling the Agriplex at Western Fair District for the 2023 London, Ont. Farm Show. “So far, the show has been as busy as [we’ve] ever seen it,” said Chuck Baresich of Haggerty AG Robotics company

