TORONTO -- Two loaded handguns have been seized and five people are now jointly charged with 20 criminal offences after Toronto police officers received a tip from the public regarding alleged drug activity in the east end of downtown.

On July 17, neighbourhood community officers, who work out of 51 Division and cover the Regent Park area, received information from the public concerning alleged criminal activity.

An investigation was then launched.

During the investigation, two loaded handguns and illicit drugs were seized, police said.

Toronto resident Kal Tekolla, 23, Toronto resident George Legault, 23, Toronto resident Dawit Solomon, 23, Ajax resident Rondell Solomon, 20, and a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, have been arrested in connection with the investigation.

All five suspects are jointly charged with 20 criminal offences.

“51 Division would like to thank the public for their help in bringing this investigation to the point of arrests and charges,” police said in a news release issued on Wednesday.

Officers said the investigation “remains ongoing.”

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).