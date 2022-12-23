LIVE UPDATES: Snow starts to fall in parts of the GTA ahead of major winter storm
An extended rainfall across the Greater Toronto Area is expected to turn into a nasty winter storm late Friday morning making for icy conditions on the road and strong snowy winds in the sky.
A winter storm warning is in effect for the city as Toronto Mayor John Tory warns it could take days to clear the up to 15 centimetres of snow left in its wake.
Here’s a live look at how the weather system is passing through the region and the problems it’s causing for commuters and travellers alike.
11:30 a.m. – Temperatures that began the day in the positives are continuing to plunge and are now creating flash-freeze conditions in parts of the GTA. CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter says that while the storm will not be a “mega snow event” in Toronto, it will still create significant challenges due to the potential for blowing snow and sub-zero conditions. Drivers, he said, should stay off the roads until at least mid-day Saturday if they can.
“When I came in this morning it was 4 C, then it was 1 C, then it was -3 C and now it is – 6 C. If you give it a few hours we will be at – 9 C, feeling like the minus high teens. The wind gusts will also continue to accelerate with gusts of 90 and maybe even 100 kilometres an hour. This is a potent storm system, we are just not in the sweet spot for snow," Coulter said.
10:30 A.M. - The GTAA says that just over 30 per cent of all flights flying in and out of Toronto have been cancelled.
10 a.m. – Blizzard warnings have been issued for a swath of southern Ontario, where Environment Canada says that “crippling” conditions are possible. It says that 25 to 50 centimetres of snow could fall in the following communities.
9:00 A.M. – Temperatures are starting to drop and the cold air is quickly turning the lingering rain into snowfall in parts of the GTA.
CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said those colder temperatures could make way for flash freezing conditions on major roadways.
“While it won’t be the most snow we’ve ever seen -- five to 10 cm -- it’s enough to create near zero visibility, whiteout conditions especially through the afternoon and evening,” he said.
8:00 A.M. – Mayor John Tory held a news conference Friday to address the snow clearing efforts currently underway in the city.
He said that because of the overnight rain, crews were unable to treat roads with the salt normally laid before a winter storm such as this.
7:00 A.M. – Travellers at Pearson are being encouraged to check their flight status and follow the advice from their respective airlines before making the trip to the airport.
In a statement released Friday morning, the Greater Toronto Airports Authority said airlines “remain affected” by the weather over western Canada.
WestJet proactively cancelled all its flights at airports in or out of Ontario, as well as British Columbia, and Quebec on Thursday ahead of stormy weather.
Meanwhile, Air Canada has initiated a new “goodwill policy” that let’s customers cancel flights online to receive a full refund or voucher on tickets purchased on or before Dec. 21 for any flight between Dec. 22 and 26.
“Customers should utilize the online tools to obtain their refund, travel voucher, or to rebook. Please only go to the airport if you have a confirmed flight and the flight status shows it is operating,” the airline said in a tweet published Thursday night.
- Niagara Falls, Welland, southern Niagara Region, Dufferin
- Midland, Orillia
- Orangeville, Dufferin County
