

Web Staff, CTV News Toronto





A truncated Toronto city council meets for the first time of the new term on Tuesday afternoon.

Mayor John Tory, 21 returning councillors and four rookies will gather together at the city hall rotunda beginning at 2 p.m.

Premier Doug Ford successfully passed a law cutting the number of councillors in the chamber nearly in half, from 45 to 26 including the mayor, amid widespread protests inside the city and a brief blockage by a local judge.

The court injunction prompted Ford to threaten to use the Notwithstanding clause of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms for the first time in the province’s history.

After confirming the election results, presenting Tory with the chain of office and declarations of office by councillors, and electing a speaker for the term, the first test will be to decide how to re-organize various municipal boards and committees given the fact there are fewer council members to sit on each one.

“Tomorrow we get down to reorganizing the government which is something in previous years we didn’t have to do because this year we’ve had a reduction in the size of council,” Tory told CP24 on Tuesday morning.

City staff recommends merging the seven regular committees from last term to four — Community and Economic Development, General Government and Licensing, Infrastructure and Environment and Planning and Housing, along with an executive committee and a special committee to report on governance.

Tory said council would likely get to the governance measures and reforms of committees and boards on Wednesday.

Staff also suggests reducing the number of councillors on several boards including Artscape Toronto, the TTC, Toronto Zoo Board of Management, Heritage Toronto and the Toronto Public Library Board.

Several other boards will likely no longer have council representation, including the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority, Toronto Arts Council and the Toronto Symphony.

Tory said he hopes to advance transit projects like the Downtown Relief Line and build new units of affordable housing in his second term, and will consider running for a third term if satisfactory progress isn’t made on those files by 2022.

“If those things are not getting done and I believe that I have to continue to push then we’ll decide at the end of the term to perhaps to try to win the confidence of the voters again. But we did set the table in the first term and now we have to sort of deliver the meal as it were.”