

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Ontario’s legislature is holding a rare midnight meeting to discuss a bill that would slash the size of Toronto city council nearly in half.

The house reconvened at 12:01 a.m. on Monday to discuss Bill 31, the Efficient Local Government Act, after it was debated at an unusual weekend sitting at Queen’s Park on Saturday.

The bill is a reintroduced version of an earlier piece of legislation that cuts the number of Toronto city councillors from 47 to 25. The initial bill was found unconstitutional by an Ontario Superior Court judge, who said it violated the charter rights of candidates and voters in Toronto.

The PC government said they will invoke the Constitution’s notwithstanding clause to overrule the court decision.

Ahead of entering the midnight session, Premier Doug Ford said this bill is “very important to the people of Toronto.”

“I’m feeling great because hopefully this is one further step to getting this bill moving forward and I look forward to start building housing and transit and infrastructure for the people of Toronto,” he said. “We wanted to get this done yesterday but the NDP found a way to hold this up – we could have had this whole thing cleared up yesterday but they want to pull their political tactics and everything else and we’re here to get work done.”

Official Opposition Leader Andrea Horwath said her party is taking issue with “the process that led to the notwithstanding clause.”

“There’s only one way for this madness to stop and that is for the government to withdraw the bill and we can all go back to doing the things that Ontarians expect us to be doing,” she said. “We are going to continue to debate this bill and show the people of Ontario that it doesn’t have to be this way.”

“We have a premier that is more focused on his grudge match with Toronto than with the important things that families need to build a good life in our province and it’s a shameful situation.”

A municipal election is expected to take place in the city on Oct. 22.

