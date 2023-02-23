LIVE UPDATES: Messy commute expected as cleanup from winter storm continues

Follow along here for updates as a major winter storm hits the GTA and much of southern Ontario.

6 a.m.

The TDSB says that due to weather-related delays, all buses are cancelled today. However schools will remain open. A number of other school boards have also cancelled buses due to the weather, including boards in York and Peel regions. You can find a full list of school bus cancellations here.

5:30 a.m.

The TTC’s Line 3 (Scarborough RT) is still offline and buses are running to replace regular service.

GO Transit says it is running on a special schedule today as a result of the storm.

“Our special service includes significant schedule changes,” GO Transit said. “Please give yourself extra time to get to where you're going. Please also remember to be careful on the train and bus platforms, in parking lots and structures, and in buildings and tunnels as they may be slippery.”

5:10 a.m.

Toronto Hydro says there are no major power outages to report.

4:50 a.m.

A winter storm warning that was in place for the GTA has ended. However a freezing drizzle advisory remains in effect for Toronto and surrounding areas.

“Heavy snow has tapered off; however, temperatures are still below the freezing mark and periods of freezing drizzle, at times mixed with ice pellets, are expected this morning and possibly this afternoon,” Environment Canada says.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Freezing drizzle can produce thin, hard-to-detect layers of ice. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.”