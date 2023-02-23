LIVE UPDATES: Messy commute expected as cleanup from winter storm continues

A streetcar makes its way through snowy streets during a winter storm in Toronto Wednesday February 22, 2023. (Joshua Freeman /CP24) A streetcar makes its way through snowy streets during a winter storm in Toronto Wednesday February 22, 2023. (Joshua Freeman /CP24)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton