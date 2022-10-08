Live updates: Blue Jays host Mariners in must-win Game 2

The Toronto Blue Jays are facing-off against the Seattle Mariners in a must-win Game 2.

The Mariners beat the Jays 4-0 yesterday to take a 1-0 lead in their best-of-three American League wild-card series.

Kevin Gausman started on the mound for the Jays opposite former Blue Jay and last year’s AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray.

CTV New Toronto is providing live updates, scores and highlights from the game. The first pitch took place at 4:07 p.m. (ET).

4:41 p.m.

Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Teoscar Hernandez (37) watches his two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during second inning American League wild card MLB postseason baseball action in Toronto on Saturday, October 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan DenetteTeoscar Hernandez hits a two-run homer to give the Jays a 2-0 lead in the second inning.

4:30 p.m.

Game 2 is scoreless after one inning.

4:07 p.m.

Game 2 is underway at Rogers Centre.

4:00 p.m.

Former Blue Jay Vernon Wells throws the ceremonial first pitch prior to Game 2.

1:00 p.m.

Earlier today, the Jays announced that second baseman Santiago Espinal would be returning to the lineup after missing time with an injured oblique.

"He took a lot of swings, swing and miss, all that kind of stuff with that kind of injury," said Interim Blue Jays manager John Schneider. "I trust that he's good to go. Running, defence, everything was 100 per cent, so I liked him for today."

11:15 a.m.

The Jays announce their starting lineup for Game 2.

Let’s Bounce Back In Game 2 😤 #NextLevel pic.twitter.com/rDgqzL7yq3 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) October 8, 2022

THIS MORNING

Kevin Gausman will pitch today in his first-ever post-season elimination game in the major leagues.

The Jays’ star ace Alek Manoah pitched in Game 1, allowing three runs in the first inning of his playoff debut.

Gausman will be going up against former Blue Jay and last season’s AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray, who will be starting his first game in Toronto since leaving the team last season.