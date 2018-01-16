

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A bathroom at Scarborough Town Centre had to be cleared after a pair of unlikely patrons were found squirming on the floor.

A mall official confirmed to CP24 Tuesday that a customer found two eels in a bag in a washroom at the mall late Monday afternoon.

Video sent to CP24 by a viewer showed the creatures moving about, exploring the bathroom floor as security tried to contain them.

Scarborough Town Centre Marketing Director Jai Lee said mall security took the eels to a pet shop on Kennedy Road after they were captured. Lee said the animals were unharmed.

There was no immediate information about where the eels came from or who may have left them in the washroom.