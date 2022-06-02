Live coverage of Ontario election with only hours to go before polls close

The Ontario election has arrived and we will soon know who will be the next premier.

CTV News Toronto will have live updates through the entire day, and as results arrive, below.

Major party leaders Doug Ford, Steven Del Duca, Andrea Horwath, and Mike Schreiner are all fighting to form the 43rd provincial parliament.

For live election poll results our interactive map shows who is ahead in all of Ontario's 124 ridings.

The polls in Ontario close at 9 p.m.

Follow along below:

6:00 p.m.

Elections Ontario says fires, sewer backups and power outages caused delays in the opening of some polling stations. Voting hours are being extended at those locations.

However the organization says "polls are open and fully operational, and we are processing electors without difficulty."

Most polling stations across the province are set to close in three hours.

Voters walk to the cast their vote for the Ontario Provincial election at the Vaughan-Woodbridge polling station in Woodbridge, Ont., Thursday, June 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

5:30 p.m.

It’s been a hard-fought campaign for many and there are a few ridings where candidates could be separated by just a handful of votes. Here’s a look at a few key ridings to watch tonight.

5:00 p.m.

There’s still plenty of time to cast your ballot, with polls set to close at 9 p.m. If you want to see a breakdown of where the parties stand on key issues, here's a quick look. If you’re not sure which riding you’re in or where to vote, you can search by postal code on the Elections Ontario website.

4:20 p.m.

Elections Ontario says it has a fixed a problem that saw no voter information data flowing to political parties for much of Thursday morning after polls opened.

3:40 p.m.

CP24 and CTV will be broadcasting a LIVE election special with minute-by-minute coverage starting at 7 p.m. We will also have a live stream of the election special which you can watch on our site or on our app.

2:40 p.m.

Hamilton police say that they responded to a polling station at Carlisle United Church on Thursday morning after an individual allegedly threw an object through the window and then got into a physical altercation with a supervisor. The supervisor sustained minor injuries and was attended to by paramedics at the scene, police said. It is not clear if the incident interrupted voting at the location.

11 a.m.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford and Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca have now formally cast their ballots. Ford showed up at a polling station in his Etobicoke North riding with his wife Karla at around 10:50 a.m. On his way out he told a pool camera that it is a "great day for democracy in Ontario" and that he feels "grateful" to be in the position he finds himself in.

Ontario PC leader Doug Ford, left, and his wife, Karla Ford walk to their voting station to vote in Toronto on Thursday, June 2, 2022. Eligible voters for Ontario's provincial election can cast a ballot in person from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca, meanwhile, showed up at a polling station at the Woodbridge Pool and Memorial Arena alongside his wife Utilia Amaral at around 10:30 a.m. The Liberal leader is trying to reclaim the Vaughan-Woodbridge riding that he was defeated in back in 2018.

“I am really happy just to have had the chance to cast our ballots here for Ontario today,” he told a pool camera. “It is so important for Ontario and I hope lots of people get out and vote today.”

Ontario Liberal party leader Stephen Del Duca casts his vote in his riding of Vaughan-Woodbridge for the Ontario provincial election, in Woodbridge, Ont., Thursday, June 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

9:40 a.m.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath was the first of the three major party leaders to cast their ballots this morning, showing up at a polling station at Melrose United Church in Hamilton shortly after it opened. Horwath spoke with an Elections Ontario worker as she entered the polling station, enquiring about how the turnout has been so far. When the worker noted that it was a big day for the NDP leader, Horwath replied “Yeah, kinda a big day.” She then stopped to chat with some constituents outside.

Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath casts her vote, in Hamilton, Ont., Thursday, June 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima.

9 a.m.

Elections Ontario is warning voters some last-minute voting location changes.

The following voting locations have been changed: