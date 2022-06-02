Live coverage of Ontario election as province elects the next government
The Ontario election has arrived and we will soon know who will be the next premier.
CTV News Toronto will have live updates through the entire day, and as results arrive, below.
Major party leaders Doug Ford, Steven Del Duca, Andrea Horwath, and Mike Schreiner are all fighting to form the 43rd provincial parliament.
For live election poll results, click here for our interactive map, which shows who is ahead in all of Ontario's 124 ridings.
The polls in Ontario close at 9 p.m.
Follow along below:
4:20 p.m.
Elections Ontario says it has fixed a problem that saw no voter information data flowing to political parties for much of Thursday morning after polls opened.
3:40 p.m.
CP24 and CTV will be broadcasting a LIVE election special with minute-by-minute coverage starting at 7 p.m. We will also have a live stream of the election special which you can watch on our site or on our app.
2:40 p.m.
Hamilton police say that they responded to a polling station at Carlisle United Church on Thursday morning after an individual allegedly threw an object through the window and then got into a physical altercation with a supervisor. The supervisor sustained minor injuries and was attended to by paramedics at the scene, police said. It is not clear if the incident interrupted voting at the location.
11 a.m.
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford and Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca have now formally cast their ballots. Ford showed up at a polling station in his Etobicoke North riding with his wife Karla at around 10:50 a.m. On his way out he told a pool camera that it is a "great day for democracy in Ontario" and that he feels "grateful" to be in the position he finds himself in.
Ontario PC leader Doug Ford, left, and his wife, Karla Ford walk to their voting station to vote in Toronto on Thursday, June 2, 2022. Eligible voters for Ontario's provincial election can cast a ballot in person from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca, meanwhile, showed up at a polling station at the Woodbridge Pool and Memorial Arena alongside his wife Utilia Amaral at around 10:30 a.m. The Liberal leader is trying to reclaim the Vaughan-Woodbridge riding that he was defeated in back in 2018.
“I am really happy just to have had the chance to cast our ballots here for Ontario today,” he told a pool camera. “It is so important for Ontario and I hope lots of people get out and vote today.”
Ontario Liberal party leader Stephen Del Duca casts his vote in his riding of Vaughan-Woodbridge for the Ontario provincial election, in Woodbridge, Ont., Thursday, June 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim
9:40 a.m.
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath was the first of the three major party leaders to cast their ballots this morning, showing up at a polling station at Melrose United Church in Hamilton shortly after it opened. Horwath spoke with an Elections Ontario worker as she entered the polling station, enquiring about how the turnout has been so far. When the worker noted that it was a big day for the NDP leader, Horwath replied “Yeah, kinda a big day.” She then stopped to chat with some constituents outside.
Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath casts her vote, in Hamilton, Ont., Thursday, June 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima.
9 a.m.
Elections Ontario is warning voters some last-minute voting location changes.
The following voting locations have been changed:
- Those instructed to vote in Mississauga-East Cooksville at Mary Fix Catholic School, 486 Pasiley Blvd. W. should now vote at Cashmere Avenue Public School, 2455 Cashmere Ave.
- Those instructed to vote in Toronto Centre at 1001 Bay St. and Opera Place, 887 Bay St. should now vote at YMCA Central, 20 Grosvenor St.
- Those instructed to vote in Toronto Centre at Opera Palace located at 887 Bay street are now being instructed to vote at YMCA Central located at 20 Grosvenor Street
- Those instructed to vote in Toronto Centre at College View Apartments, 423 Yonge St. should now at the Toronto Metropolitan University Student Centre, 55 Gould St.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Not fair': CERB recipients who now have to pay the money back share their stories
Two years after the federal government made the unprecedented move to give out swift financial assistance in the form of $2,000 per month to those who lost work in 2020 due to the pandemic, many Canadians are being told that they need to pay money back — including some who say they didn’t even apply for that particular benefit.
Queen Elizabeth II to miss Jubilee service amid 'discomfort'
Four days of celebrations honouring Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne got underway Thursday with a display of British military traditions stretching from the days of horse and cannon to the jet age.
Former finance minister Morneau 'worried' over Canada's economic trajectory
In his first speech since leaving federal politics, former finance minister Bill Morneau painted a blunt picture of his time on Parliament Hill and voiced concern with Canada's economic trajectory.
Live coverage of Ontario election as province elects the next government
The Ontario election has arrived and we will soon know who will be the next premier. Follow along for live coverage.
Ontario election 2022 platform guide: What are the parties promising?
Ontario's 2022 election is just days away, and you might be wondering who you should vote for. CTVNewsToronto.ca has compiled a list of some of the major pledges made by the leaders.
Tulsa shooting suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain: police
A man who blamed his surgeon for ongoing pain after a recent back surgery bought an AR-style rifle hours before opening fire at a Tulsa medical office, killing the surgeon and three other people before fatally shooting himself, police said Thursday.
'Unprecedented national security crisis': Former Ottawa police chief Sloly addresses parliamentary committee
Former Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly says the 'Freedom Convoy' protest that turned into a multi-week occupation of downtown Ottawa was an 'unprecedented security crisis' for which institutions, including the police, were unprepared.
Canada travel restrictions: The current rules with ArriveCan, COVID-19 tests, vaccine mandates
With COVID-19 restrictions at the border set to remain in place until at least June 30, CTVNews.ca breaks down the rules travellers need to know as they plan their trips and before they jet off.
Jurors in Hoggard sex assault trial ask to review testimony of complainant's friend
Jurors in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard have asked to review the testimony of a friend of one of the complainants, hours after telling the court they could not reach a unanimous agreement on some counts.
Montreal
-
Quebec ombudsperson finds 'shortcomings' in care at Montreal Children's Hospital
Quebec's ombudsperson on Thursday released a series of recommendations to the Montreal Children's Hospital after an investigation revealed numerous shortcomings at the facility, including infrequent monitoring of patients' vital signs post-surgery.
-
Bill 96 gains royal assent: Legault to monitor stats on French use in homes
Quebec's controversial reform to the French Language charter achieved Royal Assent Wednesday, setting in motion several new regulations aimed at maintaining the province's common language.
-
If Ottawa doesn't give Quebec more immigration powers, Legault should threaten to separate: PQ
Parti Quebecois (PQ) Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon has demanded Quebec Premier Francois Legault offer an ultimatum to Ottawa over immigration: give Quebec control, or face separation.
London
-
Afzaal family speaks out ahead of first anniversary of deadly attack in London, Ont.
A statement from the Afzaal family has been released just ahead of the one-year anniversary of the deaths of four members
-
Previously reported missing youth found safe
London police say a previously reported missing youth has been found safe.
-
Voting issues reported at one London polling station
Voters at one London polling station may have experienced a minor backup Thursday morning.
Kitchener
-
Voters head to the polls in southwestern Ontario
Ontario’s political parties have made their pitches and now it’s up to voters to cast their ballots to decide who will form the next provincial government.
-
Man with sword arrested in Stratford’s Avon River
A Stratford man was arrested Wednesday after he was allegedly seen waving around a sword. Almost three hours later he was arrested at the Avon River.
-
Opening night at the Stratford Festival
The Stratford Festival is raising the curtain on its 2022 season.
Northern Ontario
-
Elm Street victim was murdered, Sudbury police say
A 50-year-old man found dead in an Elm Street residence was murdered and a firearm was involved, Greater Sudbury police said Thursday.
-
Ontario gas prices expected to jump to unprecedented high
Gas prices in Ontario are about to hit another unprecedented high this weekend, one expert says.
-
It's election day in Ontario. This is everything you need to know
Here is what you need to know on election day in Ontario -- from who is promising what, to where to vote and what time polls close.
Ottawa
-
'Unprecedented national security crisis': Former Ottawa police chief Sloly addresses parliamentary committee
Former Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly says the 'Freedom Convoy' protest that turned into a multi-week occupation of downtown Ottawa was an 'unprecedented security crisis' for which institutions, including the police, were unprepared.
-
POLLS OPEN
POLLS OPEN | Here's what Ottawa voters need to know to vote in the Ontario election
Polling stations in Ottawa and across Ontario will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. today.
-
Police watchdog investigating overnight incident on Highway 417
Ontario Provincial Police say the province’s police watchdog has invoked its mandate following an incident on Highway 417 overnight.
Windsor
-
Investment announcement expected in Windsor
The City of Windsor and Invest WindsorEssex are expected to make an investment announcement on Friday.
-
WECHU reports 3 additional deaths, 146 new high-risk cases since last week
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting three new deaths and 146 new high-risk COVID-19 cases over the past week.
-
Magna no longer expanding into Chatham-Kent
Magna International Inc. is walking back on plans to expand operations in Chatham, two months after announcing its plans for a battery plant in the region.
Barrie
-
'It feels fantastic': Thornhill man makes vacation plans with big lottery win
A Thornhill man is planning on taking a vacation and paying some bills after picking up a Lotto 6/49 win.
-
Cruise ship sails into Midland, bringing a boost to local businesses
A passenger ship cruised into the harbour in Midland on Thursday for the first time this year, providing a financial boost for businesses that have struggled throughout the pandemic.
-
Barrie drivers encouraged to fuel up Thursday before gas prices spike again
Drivers across Barrie should take advantage of the gas prices ahead of the price jump Friday.
Atlantic
-
Two booking officers acquitted in man's Halifax jail cell death after retrial
A Nova Scotia judge on Thursday acquitted two former special constables of criminal negligence in the jail cell death of an intoxicated man whose mouth was covered with a spit hood.
-
Nova Scotia ruling out second package of inflation-aid measures
The Nova Scotia government is ruling out a second package of short-term inflation relief just two weeks after Finance Minister Allan MacMaster said more measures were on their way.
-
N.S. reports 9 COVID-19 related deaths, drop in cases, increase in hospitalizations
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting a drop in deaths, a slight increase in hospitalizations and a drop in cases in the province's weekly COVID-19 update.
Calgary
-
Prime minister visits Siksika First Nation in Alberta for signing ceremony
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is visiting a First Nation east of Calgary today for a signing ceremony.
-
'Absolutely terrifying': Strathmore parents raise awareness following abduction attempt
RCMP in Strathmore, Alta. released descriptions Thursday of two suspects involved in the abduction of a young girl in the southern Alberta town earlier this week.
-
How to apply to keep pigeons as domesticated pets in Calgary
Calgarians are now able to apply for a licence that will allow them to keep pigeons as domestic pets.
Winnipeg
-
Gas prices could rise above $2 a litre in Manitoba by next week: forecaster
Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, said prices at the pump are expected to soar above $2 a litre as early as Monday.
-
These are the new rules pet owners in Winnipeg must follow July 1
The City of Winnipeg is bringing in new rules for pet owners covering everything from dog and cat breeding, dog daycares and feeding wildlife in the city.
-
Ukrainian refugee finds work at Stony Mountain café
Though she doesn’t speak a word of English, Alla Salnykov is happy to find a job in Stony Mountain.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Suspect charged in 'seemingly random' stabbing at Vancouver Esso station
Several charges have been approved against a 61-year-old man who allegedly drove into a pedestrian then stabbed him at a gas station in East Vancouver this week.
-
Surrey RCMP officer charged with assault causing bodily harm
An RCMP officer has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, the B.C. Prosecution Service confirmed Thursday.
-
Video of Tasering incident by Richmond RCMP surfaces online
Video that appears to show a man being Tasered by RCMP in Richmond may be related to a domestic violence call, Mounties in the Metro Vancouver city say.
Edmonton
-
Oilers' Smith to start Game 2, Avalanche's Kuemper out
Mike Smith will be back in the crease for the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final. Colorado counterpart Darcy Kuemper, meanwhile, is out with an upper-body injury and won't dress.
-
1 dead in crash west of Morinville, highway closed for investigation
One person is dead after a serious crash on Highway 44.
-
12-year-old boy missing since leaving school on Wednesday
A 12-year-old boy left school in west Edmonton on Wednesday but did not return home.