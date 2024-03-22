Lineup of home games and closures to cause ‘hectic’ weekend for transit in Toronto

Most major sports teams in the city are hosting home games this weekend, and with incoming snow on Friday and road closures in effect, it’s likely to be a long commute for those travelling into and around Toronto.

In a post to X, the City of Toronto advises commuters to plan ahead when heading out over the weekend and to leave with time to spare.

#TrafficAlertTO 🚧



With the #Snow + @Raptors, @MapleLeafs, @TorontoFC home games, Lakeshore Blvd E restrictions & @GOtransitLW bus replacement this weekend, traffic might not be ideal in the city.



Give yourself lots of time & plan ahead when heading out over the next few days. pic.twitter.com/rEOEZ7hjZ6 — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) March 21, 2024

Starting from Friday at 11 p.m., GO Transit’s Lakeshore West line will be closed between West Harbour GO and Union Station to allow for critical track work. GO busses will be in operation to replace train service on Saturday, March 23 and Sunday, March 24. They will be available at West Harbour, Aldershot, Burlington, Oakville and Clarkson GO Stations to Union Station Bus Terminal. Appleby, Bronte, Port Credit, Long Branch, Mimico and Exhibition GO stations will not have GO Transit service.

To help compensate, the TTC is increasing subway and streetcar service on Saturday, March 23. It will be running extra service on Line 1 Yonge-University and Line 2 Bloor-Danforth.

Additionally, there will be extra streetcars running on the 509 Harbourfront and 511 Bathurst routes.

Several lane restrictions will be in effect over the weekend as well for construction work and the filming of a television production, according to the city of Toronto.

These include:

Rolling lanes closures on Lake Shore Boulevard between Rees and Parliament Streets from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily on March 21, 22, and 23. This will be to complete road restoration work following Enbridge Gas pipeline upgrades.

Lake Shore Boulevard and York Street intersection to be closed on Saturday, March 23 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Access to the westbound Gardiner on-ramp will be maintained.

Leslie Street and Endean Avenue will be closed between Dundas Street East and Gerrard Street East from 5 p.m. on Friday, March 22 until 7 a.m. on Saturday, March 23 for the filming of a television production. Endean Avenue will be closed between Leslie Street and Jones Avenue as well, however local vehicle access will be maintained.

Gardiner Expressway lane restrictions will begin on Monday, March 25 between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue for rehabilitation work.

A map of all road closures throughout the city can be found online at www.toronto.ca/RoadRestrictions.