Liberals unveil platform set to end for-profit long-term care, propose four-day work week

The Ontario Liberals unveiled their election campaign platform on Monday morning weeks ahead of the provincial election.

The fully-costed platform, titled “A Place to Grow,” would draw money from contingency funds with the aim of balancing the budget by 2026-2027, which would be a year earlier than the Progressive Conservatives.

Some of the key features introduced in the Liberal’s platform include putting an end to for-profit long-term care, reintroducing rent control, proposing a four-day work week and removing HST on prepared foods.

“This plan that is balanced and thoughtful and responsible and fully costed is a plan that will give the people of this province relief,” Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca said at his platform unveiling in Toronto on Monday.

“The building blocks of health care, transit, environmental sustainability, publicly funded education and elder care. Our message to the people of Ontario is that this plan will give them the relief that they deserve.”

Ahead of the platform reveal, the Liberals announced their pledge to bring transit down to $1 per ride until 2024, scrap Highway 413 to repair and build new schools with the savings, offer an optional Grade 13, make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for school attendance and raise the minimum wage.

This is a developing news story. More to come…