

Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors couldn't overcome one of their worst first halves of the playoffs on Monday.

Leonard scored 20 of his 35 points in the second half, but got little help from his teammates and the Raptors fell 94-89 to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal series heads to Philadelphia for Thursday's Game 3 tied at one game apiece.

Jimmy Butler had 30 points and 11 rebounds to top the Sixers, while Joel Embiid, who was a game-time decision after battling the stomach flu, finished with 12 points.

Pascal Siakam had 21 points for the Raptors, who overcame a 19-point deficit to make it a game down the stretch. Kyle Lowry had 20 points, while no other Raptor scored in double figures. The next best Raptor? Marc Gasol with five points.

It was no surprise the Sixers came out a different team than the one the Raptors ran roughshod over in Game 1.