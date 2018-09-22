Leafs win pre-season game against Buffalo 3-2
Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Emerson Clark, left, is defended by Buffalo Sabres defenseman Jake McCabe during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, September 22, 2018 10:05PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 22, 2018 10:12PM EDT
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Calle Rosen's power-play goal midway through the third period was the difference as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Saturday to remain undefeated in pre-season play.
Rosen's point shot through traffic broke a 2-2 tie and moved Toronto to 4-0-0 in exhibition action, including back-to-back wins over the Sabres after a 5-3 victory on Friday in Toronto.
Auston Matthews and Jeremy Bracco also scored for the Maple Leafs. Frederik Andersen stopped 19-of-21 shots before giving way to Calvin Pickard for the third period. Pickard stopped all 14 shots he faced in a busy 20 minutes.
Kyle Okposo and Jeff Skinner scored for the Sabres. Carter Hutton played the entire game and turned away 28-of-31 shots in the defeat.
Okposo opened the scoring 4:17 into the game with his first of the pre-season and it stayed a 1-0 Sabres lead until Matthews responded early in the second period.
Matthews' second goal of the pre-season was assisted by Tyler Ennis, who is getting a chance on Toronto's top line with Willliam Nylander out with a contract dispute, and Patrick Marleau.
Bracco gave Toronto its first lead only three minutes later when he potted his second at 5:37, with Justin Holl and Adam Brooks picking up the helpers, but Skinner tapped in a loose puck in the final minute of the period to make it 2-2 after 40 minutes.