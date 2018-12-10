Leafs sign defenceman Calle Rosen to one-way two-year extension
Finland's Henrik Haapala, left, is chased by Calle Rosen during the Sweden Hockey Games match between Sweden and Filand at the Scandinavium Arena in Goteborg, Sweden, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Bjorn Larsson Rosvall / TT via AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, December 10, 2018 6:11PM EST
TORONTO -- The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Calle Rosen to a two-year, one-way contract extension worth an annual average value of US$750,000.
The 24-year-old Swede has 19 points (two goals, 17 assists) in 24 games with the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies.
Rosen played in four regular-season games with the Maple Leafs last season, registering an assist.
He had four goals and 18 assists in 62 regular-season games with the Marlies in 2017-18, then added five goals and six assists in 16 playoff games as Toronto captured the 2018 Calder Cup.
Rosen was originally signed to a two-year entry-level contract by the Maple Leafs on May 16, 2017.