Leafs score to cut Panthers lead 2-1

Toronto Maple Leafs fans are gearing up to see how their team will duke it out against the Florida Panthers as they continue to fight for NHL playoff survival.

The Leafs finally declawed the Panthers in Game 4, clinching a 2-1 win against the Florida team to cut their lead to 3-1 in the second-round series and stave off elimination.

Friday night’s game will determine if the Leafs can keep fighting for a spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs or if they will be booted out.

Follow along here for live updates. The current score is 1-2 for the Leafs.

8:27 p.m.

Morgan Rielly scores the first goal for the Leafs, cutting the Panthers' lead in half.

MO FROM DISTANCE! pic.twitter.com/9hzS7NFu7F — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) May 13, 2023

7:51 p.m.

The Panthers close the opening period with a 2-0 lead over the Leafs, putting the pressure on Toronto to close the gap in the second.

7:46 pm.

Panthers now have a 2-0 lead in the first period, with Carter Verhaeghe sinking the puck into the net.

7:23 p.m.

Panthers sink the first goal of the night with just seconds left in their powerplay, giving them an early 1-0 lead.

7:16 p.m.

Leafs hit the ice to face off the Panthers in a nail-biting Game 5 to hold their spot in the playoff series.

5:35 p.m.

Fans from far and wide start to trickle into Maple Leaf Square and Scotiabank Arena to cheer on their boys in white and blue, hours before puck drop. Even Leafs’ family members are getting into the festivities.

“My granny’s 103, and she’s probably my biggest fan, so just to have the support means so much,” Leafs’ Ryan O’Reilly told reporters ahead of the game.

“My mom takes it more seriously than I do, when we lose, she can’t talk to anyone for a day. It’s the way she is, she’s great.”

The puck drops tonight at 7 p.m.

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Andrew Brennan