Leafs lead Panthers 1-0

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

George Santos pleads not guilty to federal indictment and says he won't resign

U.S. Rep. George Santos, the New York Republican infamous for fabricating his life story, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges he duped donors, stole from his campaign and lied to Congress about being a millionaire, all while cheating to collect unemployment benefits he didn't deserve. Afterward, he said wouldn't drop his reelection bid, defying calls to resign.

LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES | Leafs lead Panthers 1-0

If the Toronto Maple Leafs want to keep their season alive, they’ll need to win four straight games against the Florida Panthers, starting with tonight’s Game 4 in Sunrise, Fla.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton