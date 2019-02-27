

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Defenceman Jake Gardiner will be out with an undisclosed injury tonight when the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Edmonton Oilers.

Head coach Mike Babcock made the announcement this morning.

Gardiner missed games on Jan. 21 and Jan. 23 with back spasms and then had the NHL's all-star break to rest.

He has played in 13 games since then but has seen a reduction in minutes.