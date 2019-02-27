Leafs defenceman Jake Gardiner out with undisclosed injury
Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Jake Gardiner (51) rides off Minnesota Wild centre Eric Staal (12) during third period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Thursday, Jan.3, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, February 27, 2019 11:39AM EST
TORONTO -- Defenceman Jake Gardiner will be out with an undisclosed injury tonight when the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Edmonton Oilers.
Head coach Mike Babcock made the announcement this morning.
Gardiner missed games on Jan. 21 and Jan. 23 with back spasms and then had the NHL's all-star break to rest.
He has played in 13 games since then but has seen a reduction in minutes.