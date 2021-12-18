The NHL has postponed two games each for the Vancouver Canucks and Toronto Maple Leafs as COVID-19 cases continue to grow throughout the league.

A matchup between the Canucks and Leafs scheduled for Saturday, and Sunday games between the Canucks and Arizona Coyotes and the Leafs and Seattle Kraken have been pushed back indefinitely.

The NHL says the decision was made by medical groups with the teams, the league and the NHL Players' Association.

The league says it is in the process of reviewing and revising its regular-season schedule.

The Canucks have Tyler Myers, Tyler Motte, Brad Hunt, Juho Lammikko, Tucker Poolman and Luke Schenn, along with assistant coach Jason King, in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

The Leafs are also short-handed with John Tavares, Alex Kerfoot, Jason Spezza and Wayne Simmonds on the protocol list.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2021.