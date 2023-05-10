Leafs beat Panthers 2-1 to force Game 5
If the Toronto Maple Leafs want to keep their season alive, they’ll need to win four straight games against the Florida Panthers, starting with tonight’s Game 4 in Sunrise, Fla.
A win tonight would extend the series and force a Game 5 back in Toronto on Friday. A loss would see them sent home disappointed once again, still without a second round playoff victory since 2004.
Follow along for live updates:
9:39 p.m.
The Leafs are still alive in the Stanley Cup playoffs after beating the Panthers 2-1 in Game 4.
Game 5 will be in Toronto on Friday.
9:26 p.m.
Florida, on the power play, cuts the lead 2-1 with a goal from Sam Reinhart.
9:20 p.m.
With 10 minutes left in the game, Mitch Marner scores to give the Leafs a 2-0 lead.
8:45 p.m.
Leafs hold onto the lead going into the third period.
8:11 p.m.
William Nylander sinks the first puck of the night, bringing the Leafs score 1-0 against the Panthers.
7:48 p.m.
The Leafs and Panthers are scoreless after 20 minutes of play.
7 p.m.
The Leafs and the Panthers are back on the ice for Game 4, with Toronto hoping to extend their Stanley Cup playoff journey. Meanwhile, Florida is looking to eliminate the Leafs to advance to the eastern conference final.
5 p.m.
Gates have opened at Maple Leaf Square ahead of tonight’s Game 4. While it is a daunting task, many fans are still hoping the Leafs can claw their way back and win this series against the Panthers.
Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs have recalled goalie Dennis Hildeby from the Toronto Marlies to serve as the emergency backup goaltender. Woll will be the starting goalie with Ilya Samsonov out of the lineup due to an upper-body injury.
Here’s everything you need to know about Game 4.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
CAN THE LEAFS WIN 4 IN A ROW?
Of the 202 NHL teams that have ever gone down 0-3 in a best-of-seven playoff series, only four have come back to win.
It’s a steep hill to climb, and the Leafs no longer have any margin for error, but head coach Sheldon Keefe says he wants his players to focus on one game at a time.
“I don’t think it makes any sense for us to sit here and focus on coming all the way back, because there’s only one game on the schedule right now,” he said after Tuesday’s practice.
“So let’s focus on that one game. We need to win that one game and then we can take it from there, we’re looking to build some positive momentum here as a team with the one game that’s on the schedule. That’s where our focus is.”
Despite the seemingly insurmountable odds, two of the four teams to rally from a 0-3 deficit in the playoffs did so in the last 15 years. Most recently, the Los Angeles Kings pulled off the feat against the San Jose Sharks in a first-round series in 2014.
And Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin, who has missed most of the season and remains out due to a cervical spine injury, was on that Kings team.
“We leaned on [Muzzin] a lot throughout the season,” Keefe said.
“Some of it is spoken, but most of it is unspoken, it’s just his presence being around and a lot of it can be through his casual discussions with players. They’ll lean on him a lot in this case.”
Leafs players seem to be taking their coach’s advice, saying their sole focus is on Game 4 and ensuring they play with the required intensity and focus to win.
Toronto’s star winger Mitch Marner also told reporters on Tuesday that the team is tuning out the outside pressure being placed on them by fans and the media, who have been critical of Toronto’s play over the first three games of the series.
“I think I heard Auston [Matthews] say it and I think we’ve been saying it the whole time; we don’t care what you guys say. We don’t listen to you guys outside of this locker room,” he said.
“We’re just focused on ourselves and this group in here.”
LEAFS GAME 4 LINEUP, INJURIES
The Leafs have been bitten by the injury bug at the worst possible time, and will be without two key contributors in tonight’s must-win Game 4.
Rookie Matthew Knies, who scored his first NHL goal in Game 1 of the series, remains out tonight after suffering a concussion in Game 2. He also missed Game 3 of the series and is unlikely to return at all in the second round.
And Toronto’s starting goaltender Ilya Samsonov is out tonight as well with an upper body injury, Keefe confirmed.
Teammate Luke Schenn inadvertently knocked him down while sliding into the Leafs’ net in Game 3.
Samsonov was replaced by 24-year-old net minder Joseph Woll in the second period, and he’ll take Samsonov’s place again tonight.
“[Samsonov] is not available [Wednesday], he’s day-to-day,” Keefe said.
“[Woll] will go, and as I’ve been maintaining here, we have lots of confidence in him so we’re excited for him to have that opportunity.”
Keefe also appeared to shuffle his lineup yet again ahead of Game 4. At practice on Tuesday, Calle Järnkrok skated alongside Matthews and Marner on the top forward line.
Alexander Kerfoot joined Leafs captain John Tavares and William Nylander on the second line, while Michael Bunting, Ryan O’Reilly and Noel Acciari made up the third.
Defensively, Keefe moved T.J. Brodie to the left side of the defence beside Justin Holl, keeping top defenders Schenn and Morgan Rielly together, and creating a new third pairing in Jake McCabe and Timothy Liljegren.
“We have lots of flexibility within our defense to try different things,” Keefe said.
“I think the timing’s right to change it up.”
WEATHER, START TIME
Whether the Leafs can extend their season tonight or not, fans with passes to the tailgate party in Maple Leaf Square outside Scotiabank Arena are in for a warm spring evening.
Temperatures this afternoon are expected to reach the low 20s, with partly cloudy conditions in the late afternoon, expected to clear and transition to sunny skies by the time the puck drops.
After the sun sets at 8:30 p.m., the forecast is calling for temperatures to remain around 15C for most of the night.
The puck is set to drop at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise shortly after 7 p.m.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
MPs vote to launch study into China's 'intimidation campaign' against Michael Chong
The House of Commons has unanimously agreed that a committee should strike a study into the 'intimidation campaign' allegedly orchestrated by a now-expelled Chinese diplomat against Conservative MP Michael Chong and his family.
What's changing in Canada's new-look passports
Canada's newly redesigned passport includes improved security features and images that officials say reflect Canada's diverse people and landscapes.
Feds under fire for passport redesign, legion calls it 'a poor decision' to replace iconic images
Canada's new passport redesign sparked criticism over the removal of historical images that used to be featured in the country's travel documents.
Senate passes bill to implement grocery rebate, health transfer top-up
The Senate has passed legislation to implement the Liberals' promised 'grocery rebate' and federal health transfer top-up. After a condensed study, the upper chamber gave the final stamp of approval to Bill C-46 on Wednesday.
'A man lost his life': Youth to receive adult sentence in officer's hit-and-run death
An Alberta judge has ruled that a young man convicted of manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer will face an adult sentence.
Western Canada braces for early heat wave, raising wildfire risk in Alberta and B.C.
Western Canada is bracing for an unseasonable heat wave and dry spell that will raise the risk of wildfires in Alberta and British Columbia over the coming days.
Leafs beat Panthers 2-1 to force Game 5
If the Toronto Maple Leafs want to keep their season alive, they’ll need to win four straight games against the Florida Panthers, starting with tonight’s Game 4 in Sunrise, Fla.
Canada's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander named to all-NBA first team after stellar season
Canada's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander got his first career all-NBA nod on Wednesday, securing a spot on the first team.
Canadian university researchers find ‘most effective’ treatment for excessive daytime sleepiness
Two researchers from McMaster University have found what they call the ‘most effective’ treatment for excessive daytime sleepiness, which is commonly caused by obstructive sleep apnea.
Montreal
-
CF Montreal closes opposing fans section ahead of Toronto FC match
CF Montreal announced that its section usually reserved for groups of opposing fans at Saputo Stadium will be closed on Saturday night against Toronto FC.
-
Quebec teen's Lewis Hamilton card sells for record $900,000, featured on Netflix series
A Quebec teen is getting a little Netflix fame – and a big chunk of change – after selling a one-of-a-kind Lewis Hamilton F1 card for $900,000.
-
Que. woman pleading with city council to let her stay in her commercial-zone apartment
A Quebec woman is pleading with her home city of Saint-Lazare to let her stay in her apartment of nearly three years over a zoning issue with the building. “My son is still here with me,” Katie Mitchell told CTV, she says she was given a deadline to move out because she’s living in a commercial zone.
London
-
‘High-risk’ offender wanted by Stratford, Ont. police
The Stratford Police Service is looking for assistance with locating a high-risk domestic offender, Joshua McCann.
-
Traffic clogs several downtown streets as rush hour detour routes reduced
Drivers who had been using the Dundas Place flex street as an east-west detour route were stopped in their tracks this week.
-
London, Ont. police locate missing person
The London Police Service has located a previously reported missing person.
Kitchener
-
Accused describes traumatic childhood during Kitchener murder trial
A man charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend in Kitchener six years ago took the stand to testify in his own defense today.
-
FEATURE
FEATURE | Cambridge hospital aims to boost recruitment and retention
For National Nursing Week, CTV Kitchener is going inside Waterloo region hospitals to hear from nurses themselves. In part one of our three-part Commitment to Care series, we visit Cambridge Memorial Hospital to see how they’re recruiting and retaining nursing staff.
-
3 people charged, peace officer injured during Roos Island protest: WRPS
Waterloo regional police have charged three people after police say a peace officer sustained a minor injury during a protest at Roos Island in Victoria Park last month.
Northern Ontario
-
Active search resumes for northern Ont. teen missing since November
The search is back on for a 17-year-old female from Iroquois Falls who was last seen in November, police say.
-
Teen charged with multiple sex assaults arrested again in Elliot Lake
A 13-year-old suspect already charged with nine counts of sexual assault has been arrested again in Elliot Lake.
-
Northern Ont. police say impaired driver from Alberta found with $3.7M in cocaine, meth
An impaired driving investigation took a surprising turn this week in Sables-Spanish Rivers Township when police searched the suspect’s vehicle and uncovered a huge drug stash.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa murder suspect's arrest caught on camera
Ottawa police arrested a man early Wednesday afternoon in relation to a suspicious death in the city's south end.
-
Alleged grandparent scammer arrested while trying to get second $10,000 payment
Ottawa police say an 18-year-old man was arrested while trying to pick up the money he was allegedly demanding from an elderly woman.
-
City of Ottawa proposes new rules for little free libraries on residential properties
Ottawa residents may soon be allowed to install Little Free Libraries closer to the road or sidewalk on their property.
Windsor
-
'Now's the time to make big moves': Windsor City Council to consider revamped civic esplanade
Plans for a reconfigured downtown civic space connecting Windsor City Hall Square to the Detroit riverfront are set to be discussed by city council later this month.
-
Trauma program helps Windsor mother cope with grief
As Mother’s Day approaches, a Windsor woman is opening up about losing both her daughters, and finding her inner peace.
-
LaSalle police reminds boaters to slow down and prevent shoreline erosion
Even after record high water levels caused flooding for many shoreline properties a few years ago, some boaters are still buzzing down the river faster than they should — leading to shoreline erosion.
Barrie
-
Mystery urn containing ashes found outside Barrie, Ont. home
A Barrie woman is on a mission to reunite a family with their loved one's remains after finding an urn nestled under a tree outside her home.
-
Wasaga Beach aims to revitalize waterfront to boost tourism
In Wasaga Beach, tourism is everything, which is why after four years, the town is reopening Beach Drive to inject some life into the waterfront.
-
Ont. woman convicted of torturing and killing Orillia man in 2010 granted day parole
A Coldwater woman convicted of brutally torturing and killing a man in 2010 has been granted a little more freedom.
Atlantic
-
N.S. man files human rights complaint after late husband denied wish to donate tissue
A Nova Scotia man has filed a federal human rights complaint alleging discrimination after his husband's dying wish to donate bodily tissues such as skin and bones was denied due to his sexual orientation.
-
Some N.S. 'shelter hotel' residents no longer qualify if they make more than $1,200/month
A non-profit which administers the province’s Shelter Diversion Program has tightened eligibility requirements for the program.
-
Striking school support staff walk picket lines in Halifax
School support staff in the Halifax area are walking picket lines Wednesday.
Calgary
-
‘I was terrified’: Calgary teen shot multiple time with pellet gun outside his high school
A teenage boy was shot multiple times with a pellet gun outside his Calgary high school and now another teen is charged.
-
Two daycare employees charged with assault in Calgary, police say
Two employees of a Calgary daycare have been charged with assault after parents found physical markings on their child and notified police.
-
No recommendation for restricting transit stations to fare-paying customers: report
A report to the city of Calgary’s infrastructure and planning committee did not recommend closing transit stations to only fare-paying customers, as some city councillors had expected.
Winnipeg
-
'Unstable across the prairies': First severe weather storm of the season hits Manitoba
Tornado warnings, severe thunderstorm warnings and hail have been scattered throughout Manitoba Wednesday.
-
Highway 59 through Brokenhead Ojibway Nation to see new reduced speeds
When people drive through Brokenhead Ojibway Nation on Highway 59, they will notice speed limits will be decreased.
-
Manitoba promises more than $1 million, to start, for affordable housing aid
The Manitoba government is promising new money to keep rents low at private non-profit housing complexes, following a controversy at one facility recently in Winnipeg.
Vancouver
-
RCMP officer testifies he immediately suspected murdered Burnaby teen had been sexually assaulted
Testifying at the first-degree murder trial of Ibrahim Ali, Sgt. Michael Urmson told the jury he immediately suspected the young victim – whose name is protected by a publication ban – had been sexually assaulted, based on the position of her clothing.
-
B.C. homeowner who locked out contractors in middle of bathroom renovation ordered to pay $4K
A pair of B.C. contractors who say they were suddenly locked out of a client's home in the middle of a bathroom renovation have been awarded compensation by the province's small claims tribunal.
-
'I think we're in trouble': Business community concerned about B.C. minimum wage hike
B.C. is set to increase its minimum wage on June 1 to $16.75, making it the second highest in Canada. Some say the near seven per cent increase could be devastating for businesses already struggling with high costs.
Edmonton
-
Additional firefighters arrive, fire risk remains high as Alberta prepares for warm weather
Firefighters in Alberta are preparing for increased fire activity as warm weather returns on the weekend.
-
Deaths of mother, child outside Edmonton school deemed homicides: police
Autopsies on a mother and her child who were killed outside an Edmonton school last week determined they both died of multiple sharp-force injuries, and the manner of death is homicide.
-
'We’ll rebuild. I’ll never leave': Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation residents mourning but resolute
About 1,600 people evacuated from a First Nation in northern Alberta were still waiting to return Wednesday, but Sandy Goodswimmer already knows he's not going home.