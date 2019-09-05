

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Toronto residents can now order their favourite booze right to their home.

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) has partnered with delivery app foodora to allow customers to order alcohol and have it delivered straight to their doorstep.

According to a news release issued on Wednesday, customers will be able to choose from a curated list of beer, cider, wine, spirits and “ready-to-drink offerings.” Customers can expect delivery within 60 minutes of placing their orders.

“Never before have Ontarians had such power to choose when, where and how they want to shop with the LCBO and we are excited to continue our partnership with foodora, bringing additional convenience and choice to the Toronto market,” said George Soleas, president and CEO of the LCBO.

“We are confident that our valued customers across the city will enjoy the selection of some of our best products and best-in-class service through this efficient and responsible on-demand delivery option.”

All foodora riders will be Smart Serve-certified and may ask for identification prior to delivery.

“If the recipient fails to produce valid ID, appears to be intoxicated, or attempts to purchase for a minor or impaired individual, the delivery will be cancelled, and a $20 restocking fee will be applied,” the release said.

There are eight LCBO stores participating in the pilot:

LCBO Store #17 in the Distillery District, located at 222 Front Street East

LCBO Store #18 in Liberty Village, located at 85 Hanna Avenue, Unit 103

LCBO Store #534 in Roncesvalles Village, located at 2290 Dundas Street West

LCBO Store #511 in Clarence Square, located at 49 Spadina Avenue

LCBO Store #15, located at 232 Dupont Street

LCBO Store #411, located at 547 Yonge Street

LCBO Store #214, located at The Queensway

LCBO Store #149, located at The Kingsway

Customers will be able to order from the LCBO from 10 a.m. to about an hour before the store closes. There will be a $6 delivery fee.