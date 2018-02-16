

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A Toronto lawyer is raising allegations of sexual assault against a former member of Ontario's provincial legislature.

John Nunziata says he represents a woman who worked for the unnamed man as an administrative assistant and alleges groping and other forms of misconduct occurred around 2006 or 2007.

He says his client raised concerns about the politician's conduct at the time and was transferred to another office, but says no action was taken against the man, who Nunziata says was a Liberal member of provincial parliament at the time.

Recently, Nunziata says his client reached out to Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne about her experience and received a response from her lawyer seeking more information.

Nunziata, a former member of Parliament, says his client felt intimidated by the legal contact and says there needs to be a better system in place to field such complaints.

A spokeswoman from Wynne's office confirms that the premier's lawyer has been in contact with someone regarding "troubling allegations" against a former member of provincial parliament. Wynne's lawyer did not immediately respond to request for comment.