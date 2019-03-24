

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police are looking for two suspects after a man was shot in the chest in the Lawrence Heights area Saturday night.

Police received multiple 911 calls about the sound of gunshots at around 10:45 p.m.

“About a minute later we received another 911 call from a resident in the area saying that there had been a person that was shot who had come into their home,” Insp. Jim Gotell told CP24 at the scene.

Gotell said the shooting took place in the street and the victim then knocked on the door of a nearby home to seek help.

“An ambulance was dispatched along with police and we did find a person suffering from a gunshot wound at that house,” Gotell said.

The victim was found conscious and breathing and was rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Multiple shell casings were found at the scene.

Gotell said police are now searching for two suspects and a vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting.

“There was a vehicle that was involved in the shooting,” Gotell said. “It was a newer, white BMW, four-door. Two men were in the vehicle; one on the front seat, one in the back seat. Both of them we believe were armed and they were last seen driving away from the area north.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.