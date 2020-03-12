Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
The latest updates on the global coronavirus outbreak
Anxious about the coronavirus? Here are 5 tips from mental health experts
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19; PM begins 14-day isolation
Ontario to close all publicly funded schools for 2 weeks after March break due to COVID-19
Trump moves away from rallies amid coronavirus
Walt Disney World closes, halting the company's tourism empire
COVID-19 could infect 30 to 70 per cent of Canadians: health minister
Alberta shuts down large gatherings as part of 'aggressive' COVID-19 strategy
Brazilian who met Trump has COVID-19; no plans to test Trump
India reports first coronavirus death
17 more cases of COVID-19, including a baby boy, confirmed in Ontario
COVID-19: 13 cases now confirmed in Quebec
Coronavirus concerns: Is it time to change the way shoppers handle produce?
Juno Awards cancelled in wake of COVID-19 pandemic
Travel during coronavirus outbreak: How to reduce risk of catching COVID-19
Experts urge Canadians not to panic over investments as coronavirus fears tank markets
COVID-19: How to isolate at home during the new coronavirus outbreak
'Don't panic' says U.S. woman who recovered from coronavirus
Trump's Europe travel ban poses questions for Canada-U.S. border