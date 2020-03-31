TORONTO -- As confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to mount locally, CTV News Toronto is keeping a running tally of cases involving people who might be employed in a public-facing role.

Here is the latest:

10:30 a.m. – Toronto police say that five of their members have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, though two of them were previously confirmed as having the virus. Three of the employees work out of 14 Division while one works out of 23 Division and one works out of TPS headquarters on College Street

10:45 a.m. – The LCBO confirms that an employee at its St Lawrence Market location at 87 Front Street East has tested positive for COVID-19. They say that the employee last worked at the store on March 15 and is “currently resting at home.” It is the second confirmed case of COVID-19 at the LCBO after an employee at its store at Allen and Rimrock roads was confirmed to have the virus last week.

11 a.m. – The Hamilton Police Service says that one of its frontline officers tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. They say that the individual had not had any contact with the community since March 12 and “is believed to have contracted the disease within the community.”