Large sinkhole closes busy section of Eglinton Avenue East
A busy stretch of Eglinton Avenue East has been shut down due to a large sinkhole. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson , CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, October 16, 2018 5:25AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 16, 2018 5:31AM EDT
A busy stretch of Eglinton Avenue is closed this morning due to a large sinkhole, Toronto police say.
The hole has formed near the intersection of Eglinton Avenue East and Mount Pleasant Road.
Eglinton Avenue East is closed from Mount Pleasant Road to Forman Avenue and police say the closure is expected to last through the morning rush hour.