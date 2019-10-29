

Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto





A large-scale emergency exercise is set to take place at one of the city’s busiest transit hubs this Saturday.

In a news release issued Tuesday, Metrolinx said the simulation, in partnership with Toronto Paramedic Services, will be the largest joint emergency exercise to ever take place at Union Station.

“Safety is critical to everything we do at Metrolinx,” the news release reads.

“And it is important to regularly test our emergency preparedness to ensure our staff and first-responders are ready in the event of any tope of crucial incident at Union Station.”

The exercise, which is set to begin by “late evening” on Nov.2 and end by early morning Sunday, will involve 150 actors pretending to be seriously injured, smoke at the platform level, many emergency vehicles and first responders acting out the response protocol.

“It is not an actual emergency and therefore, it is important and the public should avoid calling 9-1-1 to ask questions.”

A similar exercise, which featured emergency sirens and simulated gunfire, took place earlier this month at Billy Bishop airport.

What you need to know:

All GO Transit buses and trains, the UP express, VIA Rail and TTC services will operate as normal

There will be temporary sidewalk and road closures around the station Saturday evening into early Sunday morning

Those who may be upset by seeing so much emergency activity are asked to avoid the area.

Metrolinx said that this isn’t the first emergency exercise it has conducted in the region. In Sept. 2018 and Apr. 2017, the crown corporation said it performed simulations to test and assess the emergency responses to train derailments.

“All of the key learnings from previous exercises have helped improve emergency responsiveness in worst-case scenarios.”

The news release notes that in the event of an actual emergency, the exercise will be cancelled.