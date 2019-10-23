

Katherine DeClerq, CTv news Toronto





Commuters can expect some delays this weekend as a large portion of Toronto’s subway system is scheduled to shut down for construction.

There will be no subway service on Line 1 between St. Clair and Union stations on Saturday so crews can upgrade the Automatic Train Control signal system.

Service is scheduled to resume by 8 p.m.

On Sunday, there will be another closure on Line 1 between Lawrence and Bloor-Yonge stations for further signal system upgrades.

Shuttle busses will operate along Yonge Street throughout the repairs. All stations other than Summerhill Station will be open for the sale of fares.

Customers who require Wheel-Trans service on Sunday will need to exit the train at York Mills Station as Lawrence Station is not accessible.