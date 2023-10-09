'Large police presence' expected in Toronto at planned rallies around Israel-Hamas war
A “very large police presence” is expected in areas of Toronto where two planned demonstrations over the latest fighting between Israel and Hamas are set to take place.
Toronto police say they will be out to ensure public safety at the events.
A 2 p.m. demonstration by the Palestinian Youth Movement is set to take place downtown at Nathan Phillips Square. Later in the day, a 7 p.m. rally in support of Israel is set take place at Mel Lastman Square in North York.
Speaking to reporters late Monday morning, Toronto Police Deputy Chief Lauren Pogue said that officers are expecting “large scale demonstrations” and that members of the force’s hate crime unit will be on the ground monitoring activity.
“While the Toronto Police Service will be present to ensure lawful demonstrations, we want to be very, very clear that we will not tolerate intimidation, harassment or hate motivated behavior aimed at specific communities,” Pogue said. “Our city has experienced hundreds of lawful and peaceful demonstrations over the last year, and we are hopeful that will be the same today.”
“But again, we want to be clear that anyone whose behavior crosses the line from lawful demonstration to criminality can expect to be arrested, either at the event or in the days to come.”
Pogue said that as of Monday morning there is no specific concern for public safety. Officials added that anyone who encounters any hateful actions should find a police officer and report it.
“You can also photograph what you see and share that. But we will have that physical presence on the ground. You can contact those officers.”
In a statement posted to social media, Mayor Olivia Chow said Monday that the 2 p.m. event is an unsanctioned event in support of Hamas and she condemned it.
“The Government of Canada has rightly listed Hamas as a terrorist organization and we simply must not tolerate any support of terror, full stop,” Chow said in her statement. “The rally to support Hamas at Nathan Phillips Square today is unsanctioned, without a permit and I unequivocally denounce it. Glorifying this weekend's indiscriminate violence, including murder and kidnapping of women and children, by Hamas against Israeli civilians is deplorable.”
She said she is receiving regular updates from Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw, who has promised to address and investigate any suspected incidents of hate.
Toronto police say they have a responsibility to ensure everyone’s charter rights and freedoms are upheld, despite the fact that no permit has been obtained for the demonstration.
“We are there recognizing that people have a right to gather and to peacefully protest,” Pogue said. “We will be there to ensure that as people show that we are there to keep that peace and certainly will pursue any acts of hate crime if that if that occurs.”
Meanwhile, the Toronto Police Services Board held a special closed-door meeting at 10 a.m. ahead of the demonstrations. The board did not say exactly what the meeting pertains to, only that it relates to a public security matter.
Tensions in the local Jewish community have been high following the surprise attack by Hamas, which came on a Jewish holiday over the weekend. The attack saw militants storm into Israel, killing young people at a music festival and families in their homes and also hauling away girls and elderly people to Gaza as hostages.
Israel has retaliated with a bombardment of the Gaza Strip.
Around 700 Israelis and 500 Palestinians have been killed in the flare-up so far.
- LIVE UPDATES: Israel vows complete siege of Gaza
Locally, there's also been outrage online over celebrations held by some Palestinian groups over the weekend in the wake of the attacks.
One group called on its members to celebrate the attacks by waving Palestinian flags over the Roncesvalles pedestrian bridge over the Gardiner Expressway Saturday, while a coffee shop in Mississauga held a party into the night, with people dancing on cars and eating cake.
Premier Doug Ford called the celebrations “reprehensible and disgusting” Sunday and said they have no place in Ontario.
Two city councillors — Brad Bradford and James Pasternak — have also called for the unpermitted Nathan Phillips Square demonstration to be blocked in an open letter, arguing that it would violate city policies by promoting hate.
Police are advising that people should also expect traffic delays and intermittent road closures around the demonstrations.
