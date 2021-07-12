TORONTO -- Friends and family of a veteran police officer killed during an incident in a downtown Toronto parking garage will bid him farewell in a large outdoor ceremony on Monday afternoon.

A funeral for Const. Jeffrey Northrup will be held this afternoon at BMO Field in downtown Toronto at approximately 1 p.m. Monday.

Investigators say Northrup was killed in a deliberate act last week while responding to a report of a robbery in a parking lot at Toronto City Hall.

They say he died after being struck by a vehicle. A 31-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder.

Northrup’s partner was also injured in the incident, requiring a short stint in hospital.

The funeral is not open to the general public, but will be broadcast live on CP24.com.

Police say the public is welcome along the procession route from the Kane-Jarrett Funeral Home in Thornhill, Ont., to the stadium.

Everyone allowed into the stadium will be screened using COVID-19 protocols and physically distanced once inside.

Northup’s procession will depart Thornhill at 10:30 a.m.

Starting at 9 a.m., the following roads in and around Exhibition Place will be closed:

Princes’ Blvd

Ontario Drive

New Brunswick Way

Nova Scotia Avenue

Newfoundland Road

Eastbound Lake Shore Blvd W, from Parkside Drive to British Columbia Road – access permitted for local businesses

Eastbound Lake Shore Blvd W, from British Columbia Drive to Fort York Blvd

Westbound Lake Shore Blvd W, from Fort York Blvd to British Columbia Road

Strachan Avenue, from Fleet Street to Lake Shore Blvd W.

-- With files from the Canadian Press