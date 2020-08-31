TORONTO -- No injuries have been reported after a fire struck several homes in Ajax.

The fire broke out at around 2 p.m. on Buggey Lane in the area of Salem and Taunton roads.

Durham Regional Police said several homes were on fire and one house was fully engulfed.

Videos sent to CP24 from the scene showed flames leaping off of a large home on the street.

By 3:30 p.m., Durham police said that fire crews had the blaze under control.

There is no estimate for the damage so far or any word on how the fire started.