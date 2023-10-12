Lanes now open after large truck fire shuts down eastbound 401 Express at Allen Road

The eastbound express lanes on Highway 401 have reopened at Allen Road in North York following an early morning truck fire that was caught on video.

The footage, captured by a viewer and provided to CP24, shows a large, smoky fire.

Police said that the truck in question ignited after its driver collided with another transport in the centre lane.

The crash happened at shortly after 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Police said that no injuries have been reported.

Crews spent hours working to clean up the debris from the collision and the fire and the roadway reopened shortly after 12 p.m.

The collector lanes were not affected by the closure.