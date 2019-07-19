

A major street in the downtown core will be disturbed for an entire year starting on Monday.

Crews with the City of Toronto will be working to replace a 143-year-old watermain along Richmond Street West between York and Bathurst streets.

“Phased lane reductions” will be implemented along Richmond Street until the summer of 2020.

The first phase will begin Monday and is expected to last until December. It will reduce Richmond Street to one shared lane of vehicle and cycle traffic between Spadina Avenue and Bathurst Street.

“Signs will be posted to assist cyclists travelling in the area of the construction work, including detour signage to King Street West,” the city said in a news release.

The second phase is expected to begin in December and will last until next summer. During this phase, Richmond Street will be reduced to one lane of vehicle and cycle traffic between York and John streets and one shared lane of vehicle and cycle traffic between John Street and Spadina Avenue.

“This work will improve water service in the local area and repair some sidewalks, as well as repairing the road and cycle track,” the city said.

The work will take place between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. from Monday to Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.