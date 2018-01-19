

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A man charged with first-degree murder in the presumed deaths of two men who vanished from downtown Toronto last year made a brief court appearance Friday morning.

Bruce McArthur, a 66-year-old man who lives in Thorncliffe Park, was arrested and charged Thursday as part of an investigation into the disappearance of 44-year-old Selim Esen and 49-year-old Andrew Kinsman.

Both men were reported missing from the downtown area within 45 days of each other last year. Their bodies have not yet been found.

The men, along with the suspect, were known to frequent the Church-Wellesley Village.

Police also say they believe McArthur is responsible for the deaths of other men, though they did not say who or what led them to that conclusion and no additional charges have been laid.

McArthur appeared in a College Park courtroom via video link just before 10 a.m. on Friday.

He said nothing and was ordered remanded into custody until his next appearance, scheduled for the morning of Feb. 14.

The arrest came not even two months after Police Chief Mark Saunders said that there was no evidence the men were dead or that cases were connected.

A homicide detective said yesterday new evidence surfaced this week that gave them a "definitive link," but did not say more.

Saunders, who also spoke to media at Thursday's news conference, said when he first spoke about the case, he could not call the disappearances homicides or even say if they were related.

“In policing what we do is follow the evidence and what I said at the time, was accurate at the time," Saunders said.

Standing outside the court, Alphonso King and his husband John Allen told CP24 they went to the proceedings because they wanted to see the man accused in the killing of their acquaintance, Andrew Kinsman.

They criticized the police service’s priorities concerning the cases of five men who have gone missing in the Village — including Esen and Kinsman — since 2010.

“It took someone who was white to be the catalyst for them to get up and do their jobs,” King said, referring to Kinsman’s disappearance, the last of the five to be reported missing.

“One thing they could have done is instead of being so obsessed with marching in the Pride Parade, they could have taken more interest in this case,” Allen said.

King said that since the first man, Skandaraj Navaratnam, went missing in 2010, there have been concerns among those who live or frequent Church-Wellesley Village that foul play could be to blame.

“Back then everyone was thinking it was a serial killer,” adding that he works in the heart of the Village in nightlife, and has not seen an increased police patrol presence since Esen and Kinsman went missing.

Speaking to reporters before McArthur’s first court appearance, Toronto Mayor John Tory said it is right for the community to question the police’s actions.

“There are questions being asked and they’re quite proper, they will have to be answered over time but in the meantime the police continue with their investigation and I know they’re working hard to make sure they solve all these cases and bring people to justice who have done these terrible crimes.”